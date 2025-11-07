“I wish you knew how bad we wanted you to stay”: Dallas Cowboys players grieve Marshawn Kneeland’s death

Football and non-football fans alike are grieving Marshawn Kneeland’s sudden death. The Dallas Cowboys player’s reported suicide reignited existing discussions about mental health, particularly amongst Black men, just days into Mental Health Awareness Month. Since finding out, many of Kneeland’s teammates and members of the football community have expressed their grief and the importance of mental health care.

“It’s been a very tough day,” Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told CBS Sports Texas. “Heavy, heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn. I hurt for his family. I hurt for his girlfriend. I hurt for every single one of my teammates. This is a pain you don’t wish upon anybody. You wish none of us had to go through this. You wish Marshawn didn’t have to go through what he went through.”

On Thursday, Nov. 6, news broke that the 24-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being in a police chase. Around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, police reportedly attempted to stop Kneeland’s vehicle for a traffic violation, but ultimately failed when the NFL player refused to pull over. Hours later, police reportedly found Kneeland’s vehicle abandoned and his body dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound nearby.

“We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief,” his family wrote in a statement on Facebook. “As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field — as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend. He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love. His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired.”

However, Kneeland’s teammates learned the news earlier that morning and had a team Zoom call. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb shared a tribute to his late teammate on Instagram Stories, writing, “You just never know. Sleep well, brada,” also sharing a video of University of Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule stressing the importance of mental health amongst players.

“Hug and love on those that you do. It’s okay to feel, however you’re feeling,” Prescott added, describing the day as triggering. “[It’s] hard to balance my emotions today, and not a day that I have words other than ‘I love you’ for friends, family, and people who may be struggling.”

Ahead of Kneeland’s passing, his girlfriend reportedly called 911 in fear that the Dalls Cowboys defensive end would harm himself. Similarly, the night of his passing CBS News reports that local police conducted two welfare checks on Kneeland after his family and friends received texts that raised alarms about his welfare.

Kneeland’s teammate, Solomon Thomas, shared an emotional tribute to his “brother Marshawn.”

“I love you. I wish you knew it was going to be okay. I wish you knew the pain wouldn’t last and how loved you are. I wish you knew how bad we wanted you to stay. My heart breaks for you and your loved ones. We lift your spirit up every day,” he wrote.

Sharing resources for people struggling, he added: “To anyone struggling, please hold on to that light. Please know there is always help and hope. Whatever storm you’re going through, it’s okay to feel that pain. It’s okay not to be okay. But the light will come again.”