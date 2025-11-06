Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland dies by suicide after police chase. He was 24

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the sudden death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died by suicide after a police chase Thursday morning at just 24 years old.

In a statement shared Nov. 6, the team confirmed the tragic news, writing, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

While the Cowboys did not share details about the circumstances surrounding his death, later in the morning, the Dallas Morning News reported that Kneeland had been involved in a police chase in Frisco, Texas, late Wednesday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m., Frisco police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver, Kneeland, failed to stop. When police found the vehicle later, it had been abandoned after being involved in a crash. After searching the area for the driver, they found Kneeland dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, called the loss “a pain I can hardly put into words.”

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley said in a statement posted on X.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to becoming a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field,” he continued. “To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and kindness is devastating. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time.”

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kneeland was in his second season with Dallas. Just three days earlier, he scored his first career touchdown in the team’s Monday night loss to the Arizona Cardinals, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone. Selected in the second round (56th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan University, he had appeared in seven of nine games this season, recording one sack, 15 tackles, and six quarterback pressures. As a rookie, he missed six games due to injury but still played in 11, including one start.

The Cowboys happen to be on their “bye week” and do not have a game this weekend. Their next matchup is scheduled for Nov. 17 against the Raiders in Las Vegas.