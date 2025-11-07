Snoop Dogg no longer hosting NYE special on NBC, citing focus on upcoming Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg, by force of sheer personality, has become one of the faces of NBC. Whether by his appearances on “The Voice” or his coverage of the Winter and Summer Olympics, one of the most famous rappers ever has carved out a niche on the network that once aired “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World.”

However, one Snoop project with the network isn’t going forward.

According to Deadline, NBCUniversal is not proceeding with the previously announced “Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve” special. The event was set to be aired simultaneously on NBC and on its streaming platform, Peacock.

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement to Deadline. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

The move now leaves TV viewers accustomed to several NYE specials with two choices: ABC’s longstanding “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” and the CBS country-themed special “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.” NBC opted not to have a New Year’s Eve special in 2023 or 2024, choosing to stick with “Sunday Night Football” between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers in 2023 and pre-recorded specials of “A Toast to 2024” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and “The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special.”

“Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve” was initially scheduled to take place in Miami on Dec. 31, although no guest performers were announced.

Just because fans won’t be seeing Snoop Dogg on New Year’s doesn’t mean the D-O-Double-G won’t be a primary fixture for NBC in 2026. Along with his second stint as a guest judge on “The Voice,” Snoop is set to resume his duties as one of the hosts for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

In April, Snoop and his Death Row Pictures production company signed a multi-year deal with NBC to continue their expanded partnership into film, television, sports entertainment and streaming.

“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table,” Snoop said of the partnership. “But Donna [Langley] and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”

One of the first projects under Death Row Pictures is believed to be a biopic on the Long Beach rapper. In 2022, Allen Hughes of “Menace To Society” fame was attached to direct, but has since dropped out.