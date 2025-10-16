From controversy to compassion, Snoop Dogg’s new children’s song champions LGBTQ inclusion

After raising eyebrows earlier this year over comments about a same-sex kiss in a kids’ movie, Snoop Dogg is using his platform to rewrite the narrative; this time, with love.

To celebrate Spirit Day, an LGBTQ anti-bullying day, the rapper teamed up with GLAAD and singer Jeremy Beloate on a new animated track and campaign called “Love Is Love.” The collaboration, part of Snoop’s Doggyland children’s franchise, celebrates inclusion, kindness, and the many forms families take.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about love,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement, per Variety. “That’s what we’re teachin’ the kids with ‘Love Is Love.’ Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right, because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do. We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins.”

Just months ago, the rapper faced backlash for expressing discomfort after watching Pixar’s Lightyear with his grandchildren, particularly over a scene featuring two women raising a child and sharing a kiss. His comments struck a nerve, reigniting conversations about how we talk to children about queerness, and, more importantly, how adults continue to process their own biases. Now, Snoop appears to be meeting that conversation head-on.

In a special Spirit Day video, Snoop and Beloate sat down to discuss their new project, bullying, and the importance of love and acceptance. Beyond promotion, the video reveals a candid reflection on growth.

“It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is,” Snoop said. “Whether it’s two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is — love is the key.”

That message carries through in “Love Is Love,” a disco, funk-infused anthem from Snoop’s animated YouTube series, Doggyland. The video features Beloate voicing a puppy named Zippy, alongside Snoop’s character Bow Wizzle and the rest of the Doggyland crew, celebrating families of every configuration.

“Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” the characters sing, as several same-sex couples appear on screen. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

For Snoop, this project feels like a reconciliation, not only with his earlier comments but also with hip-hop’s long history of complicated relationships with queerness. His partnership with GLAAD signals a recognition that times have changed and that those who helped define the culture are capable of changing, too.

“This music is a beautiful bridge to bring an understanding,” Snoop said. “Hopefully, we can help answer these questions and help kids live a happy life and understand that love is love.”