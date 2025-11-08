Damson Idris’ nephew among victims of a knife attack in London

A knife attack in London hit too close to home for actor Damson Idris.

The 17-year-old nephew of the “F1: The Movie” and “Snowfall” star was among the victims of a stabbing incident in London on Nov. 4.

According to the British Transport Police, a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Isaiah Ishmael Idris, suffered “facial injuries” after being attacked with a knife on London’s Docklands Light Railway. Isaiah allegedly “staggered” off the train after the incident and called the U.K. emergency number 999, according to the Metro.

Habeeb, Isaiah’s uncle, confirmed his nephew was stabbed.

“I am aware that Isaiah was involved in the incident on a train, but we are dealing with this privately as a family,” Habeeb told the Daily Mail.

The stabbing occurred hours before police officers received multiple reports of other individuals who were stabbed on a LNER train traveling from Doncaster to London King’s Cross. In total, 10 people were injured and taken to local area hospitals. One person, a train staff worker, remains in critical condition and three other victims remain hospitalized.

32-year-old Anthony Williams fled the scene after the incident according to the BTP. He was later found and arrested. He’s being charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in relation to the LNER train incident along with one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article. He’s facing an attempted murder charge for the stabbing of Isaiah and could face additional charges after a 14-year-old boy was also stabbed that same weekend.

“The criminal investigation is a priority for BTP, and we are working closely with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service,” Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said in a statement.

“We have also this week initiated measures to increase the visibility of police officers across the railway network to reassure both rail staff and the traveling public.”

Damson has yet to make a public comment about the incident.