Damson Idris stars alongside Brad Pitt in new ‘F1’ trailer

The first trailer for Damson Idris’ newest film has arrived. The British actor stars alongside Brad Pitt in the teaser trailer for “F1,” an upcoming drama film based on the auto racing championship of the same name.

Pitt, who plays former Formula One driver-turned-mentor Sonny Hayes, opens up the trailer in a conversation with a woman. He tells the lady, “We need to build our car for combat,” to which she replies, “How am I supposed to make that safe?”

“Who said anything about safe?” Pitt responds before the trailer cuts to Idris taking off his sunglasses as he walks through a crowd of people. Queen’s “We Will Rock You” plays in the background as Idris drives race cars, throwing his helmet and more thrilling sports-action moves.

Idris stars as Joshua Pearce, a rookie prodigy on the fictional APXGP team mentored by Pitt’s Hayes after he agrees to come out of retirement, in “F1.” The 32-year-old actor went through “months of meetings, auditions and even several days of driving tests” before he was offered the role of Joshua Pearce, according to Deadline.

The Apple Studios film, which began filming in the United Kingdom in summer 2023, also stars actor Javier Bardem, who appears as a Formula One team owner and friend. British actress Sarah Niles, who stars as Noah’s mother, Bernadette, and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton join Idris, Pitt and Bardem in the film.

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are reteaming for “F1,” which will hit theaters in North America on June 27, 2025 after an international rollout that began last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although “F1” is an Apple Studios film, it will have a “substantial theatrical release” via Warner Bros. with “a window of at least 30 days” or longer, THR reported.

Check out the trailer below: