Trump claimed Walmart Thanksgiving meals are cheaper this year under him. The facts say otherwise

President Donald Trump and the White House this week repeatedly touted the reduced cost of a Thanksgiving meal at Walmart as an indication that the U.S. economy is in a better position than before he returned to office. However, a closer look at the details reveals those claims are not true.

“Walmart just announced that Prices for a Thanksgiving Dinner is now down 25% since under Sleepy/Crooked Joe Biden, in 2024,” Trump wrote on in a post on Truth Social. “AFFORDABILITY is a Republican Stronghold. Hopefully, Republicans will use this irrefutable fact.”

The president repeated his claims about Walmart on Thursday at the White House while discussing the economy with reporters. The White House similarly highlighted the statistic in a press release the same day.

“Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal costs 25% less than last year — with its lowest turkey price since 2019. The meal feeds ten people which works out to just under $4 per person,” said the White House.

Since Republicans suffered major losses in Tuesday’s general election, Trump has been fixated with the word “affordability,” which was a major talking point for Democrats.

However, as it turns out, Walmart’s annual Thanksgiving meal isn’t exactly cheaper than years past—it’s actually been downsized as a result of a strained economy and persistent inflation.

A fact check on X pointed out that President Trump and the White House’s claim is “missing context.”

“The 2025 Walmart Thanksgiving meal contains 15 items while the 2024 meal contained 21 items. Additionally, most of the brand name items in the 2024 meal were replaced with Great Value items,” the note clarified.

According to a Walmart corporate release, its Thanksgiving meal in 2024 included popular items like Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix and Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce–none of which are included in the 2025 meal offering.

Trump has repeatedly described the U.S. economy as an “golden age” for America, however, many things, most especially, food, gas and energy costs remain high. In September, the costs of shelter, airline fares, recreation, household furnishings and operations, and apparel all increased month to month.

As the nation heads into the Thanksgiving holiday amid an ongoing government shutdown, average grocery prices are up 3% compared to last year. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, meats, poultry, fish and eggs all saw a 5.2% jump.