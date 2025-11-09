“Wavy Crockett” rapper Max B released from prison after 16 years behind bars, celebrates with French Montana

Harlem rapper Max B was released from prison today after being sentenced in 2009 to 75 years for his alleged involvement in a botched robbery that ended in a death.

His welcome party included rapper French Montana, who filmed the New Yorker, whose name is Charley Wingate, walking out of the New Jersey correctional facility and posted it on his Instagram.

“CANT MAKE THIS UP ! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY ! HAMDULILLAH WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU” French Montana wrote in his Instagram caption, using the wave emoji to refer to Max B’s influential “wavy” rap style in the post.

Max B is finally freed after 17 years in prison and reunites with French Montana



THE COKE WAVE IS BACK 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oDiT29CrRB — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 9, 2025

In 2016, Max B’s sentence was shortened to 20 years in prison after he took a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter. Then, in 2019, it was shortened again to 12 years. But, rap fans truly started waiting for the day to come when Max B called into the Joe Budden Podcast earlier this year.

“We got a date! I’ve got November 9, 2025, baby!” he said.

In September, the rapper posted a document with his parole on Instagram. The caption said, “The Wave touches down November 9. The countdown begins.”

In an interview with Okayplayer published before his release, Max B told the outlet about his plans to collaborate with new generation New York rappers Cash Cobain and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie when he gets out. He also spoke about his anticipation of adjusting to the outside world after spending so much time away. Before serving this prison sentence, the rapper had only been a free man for four years, after doing time for another robbery conviction, where he served eight years.

“I got a little anxiety, yeah. But I ain’t been gone since the ’80s. When I left, it was technology. Now, I know it’s just more accessible. But what I see is a world of opportunity,” he told Okayplayer. “I feel good. I get a chance to be with the kids, be with the wife. I’m not really even nervous. I’ll get out there, hit the ground running. I’m a little anxious but it is what it is. I think that’s just an organic vibe.”





