Class is back in session! Netflix reveals new details about ‘A Different World’ sequel

Dust off your Hillman merch and get ready to meet up in “The Pit” because class is officially back in session at our favorite fictional HBCU.

Netflix is reviving “A Different World,” the beloved ‘90s sitcom that gave an entire generation of Black college students a reflection of themselves, and recently released new details about the highly anticipated series sequel. The new show centers on Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Hillman’s most iconic couple, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon, who starred in “Hell’s Kitchen,” steps into the role of Deborah, a free-spirited, well-intentioned, and occasionally rebellious freshman who’s just trying to build her own legacy while navigating the enormous shadow cast by her famous parents.

She’s not doing it alone. Rounding out the new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest are Tachina Arnold’s daughter Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, and newcomer Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

“It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life,” showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride told the streaming platform. “I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine A Different World for beloved fans and new generations alike.”

And it wouldn’t be a Hillman story without Debbie Allen. The original series director and producer, who helmed more than 80 episodes of the first run, is back as executive producer and will direct three episodes, including the premiere.

“There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot A Different World,” Allen said, per Tudum. “Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges, and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America. The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered, paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs, makes this much-anticipated return a must-see on Netflix.”

Allen actually teased this revival earlier this year in a chat with theGrio. Back in February 2025, she hinted that the reboot was closer than fans might think. And just last month, when we caught up with her about her Barbie launch, she shared a little more, revealing that she’s been trying to convince her sister Phylicia Rashad (yes, Claire Huxtable herself) to join the show.

“There’s an incredible brand new cast of young people going to Hillman that the world is going to love. And we’re still going to see our OGs. You’re going to see Dwayne, Whitley, Ron, Kim, and Freddie,” she said in a conversation with theGrio’s Haniyah Philogene. “But the storytelling is very now. It’s wonderful.”

Original writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood are back as executive producers, alongside Mandy Summers and Tom Werner.

“A Different World changed everything for us,” the Bythewoods shared with Tudum. “It was where we got our start as writers and where we found each other. This show has always been a part of our love story. To return to Hillman now and help reimagine this world for a new generation feels like a continuation of that legacy — one rooted in love, purpose, and possibility.”

Originally running from 1987 to 1993 on NBC, “A Different World” became a cultural staple that shaped the way Black students and families saw HBCU life on screen and off.

“[The reboot] is a show that will inspire so many young people around the world,” Allen told theGrio. “You know, when we did it, the first time, we tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges and also encouraged every ethnic group of young people to go to college.”

Now, Netflix’s new 10-episode, comedy looks to pick up right where Hillman left off, this time, with a new class, new voices, and the same undeniable heartbeat that’s made “A Different World” timeless.