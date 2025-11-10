Reps for Diddy slam reports he was caught drinking homemade alcohol: ‘His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ reps are calling recent reports about the rapper’s conduct behind bars “false” and “reckless.”

On Friday, Nov. 7, TMZ reported that the 56-year-old disgraced music mogul—who is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, in New Jersey—was caught drinking homemade alcohol.

The outlet further reported that officials even considered moving Combs to a new unit after he was caught with the substance but ultimately decided to let him stay put.

The next day, a statement posted to Combs’ official X account, per People magazine, called the report “completely false.”

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family,” the statement read.

His representatives doubled down in a statement to the outlet.

“There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs,” his spokesperson said. “He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

“This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there,” the statement continued. “We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

Combs was sentenced on Oct. 3 to 50 months, or just over four years, in federal prison, followed by supervised release, after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His conviction came after a months-long high-profile trial in Manhattan earlier this year, where prosecutors accused him of organizing drug-fueled “freak-off” parties involving women and escorts, some of which were filmed without consent and coerced into participating.

The trial stemmed from a September 2024 federal indictment that charged the music mogul with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. Combs began serving his sentence at FCI last month.