Lemon Pepper Butter, anyone? Red Lobster drops new seafood boil flavors

Our favorite CEO turned honorary cousin, Damola Adamolekun, is back at it again, and this time, he’s bringing even more heat (and butter) to the table.

Red Lobster just announced a fresh lineup of new menu items, including three new flavors added to its already viral seafood boil series. The latest additions, Lemon Pepper Butter, Old Bay & Butter, and RL Signature Butter, promise to elevate the flavor.

“We’re turning up the flavor once again with all-new seafood boil options that deliver big on taste,” Adamolekun said in a press release. “These new flavor additions reflect our commitment to bringing guests exciting, craveable dishes and giving them even more reasons to come together and celebrate around the table this season.”

Part of the reason the Red Lobster CEO has been embraced as a new favorite among many social media users is due to his unique listening skills. Beyond becoming the restaurant chain’s first Black CEO, Adamolekun exemplified the power of listening to customers earlier this year with his quick, action-driven response to the public’s criticism of the franchise’s seafood boil launch.

“We read the comments. My marketing team does, and I do personally. There was a group of people saying, ‘We want more spice, more heat, more flavor options,’” he said, recalling how the brand launched a series of new extra spicy flavors within a week of its launch. “I read the comments and see what people are saying, and we try to react really quickly to deliver people what they want.”

In addition to the new seafood boil flavors, which customers can combine when ordering, Red Lobster is introducing two new entrées: Shrimp & Sausage Jambalaya, a Cajun-inspired dish served over orzo rice, and Shrimp Scampi Linguini, a classic pasta dish reimagined with toasted panko and Red Lobster’s signature scampi sauce.

And since no good meal is complete without a good drink, the chain is serving up holiday-ready cocktails, including a bourbon-forward Under the Mistletoe, a creamy Sugar Cookie Delight, and a shimmery Snow Globe Sangria.