11 HBCU alumni who shaped culture, politics, music, Hollywood and more

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been producing top talent for generations.

From Hollywood starlets to fashion icons to world-altering scientists and once-in-a-lifetime politicians, these campuses have long been the breeding grounds of some of Black America’s biggest names.

Originally founded to educate Black Americans when access to predominantly white institutions was limited or flat-out denied, HBCUs have since become centers of culture, scholarship, and community pride. Today, there are 107 recognized HBCUs across the United States, spanning 19 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Among them are renowned institutions like Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Spelman and Morehouse Colleges in Atlanta; Hampton University in Virginia; Fisk University in Tennessee; Florida A&M University in Tallahassee; Morgan State University in Baltimore; and the University of the Virgin Islands—one of the few HBCUs located outside the continental U.S.

These institutions have nurtured excellence for more than a century, producing trailblazers in nearly every field. Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State), Toni Morrison (Howard), Stacey Abrams (Spelman), Spike Lee (Morehouse), Samuel L. Jackson (Morehouse), Chadwick Boseman (Howard), and Anthony Anderson (Howard) are just a few of the graduates whose influence continues to shape culture, politics, and the arts.

As footage from homecomings continues to creep across our timelines, and the world is still reacting to MacKenzie Scott’s historic, unprecedented donations, which are pouring hundreds of millions into these institutions, we thought it was the perfect time to revisit some of the world-class talent they’ve brought forth. While this list is by no means exhaustive—and certainly not us picking favorites—we’ve gathered 11 famous Black HBCU alumni.

Wanda Sykes (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

Wanda Sykes (Hampton University)

Fresh off her hit Netflix stand-up special and starring role in “The Upshaws,” comedian and actress Wanda Sykes has long been one of Hollywood’s funniest and most fearless voices. Before her big break, she earned a degree in marketing from Hampton University in 1986 and even worked for the National Security Agency.

Kamala Harris (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris (Howard University)

In 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her alma mater, Howard University—“The Mecca”—after her historic presidential campaign, reminding students that the journey began right there on campus. She famously graduated from Howard in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. You can buy merch with her yearbook photo on it!

Taraji P. Henson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson (Howard University)

Another graduate of “The Mecca,” the Academy Award–nominated actress and producer, recently delivered the commencement address at her alma mater, Howard University, where she earned her B.F.A. in Fine Arts in 1995.

K Michelle (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

K. Michelle (Florida A&M University)

The chart-topping R&B singer and reality TV star graduated with honors from Florida A&M University, where she studied music and psychology. Decades later, K. Michelle still credits her FAMU training for the discipline behind her powerhouse vocals and hit-making success.

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion (Texas Southern University)

In 2021, Megan Thee Stallion famously strutted her stuff across the stage at Texas Southern University to receive her bachelor’s in health administration—a moment that went viral and inspired countless fans. The Grammy-winning rapper said she pursued her degree in honor of her late mother and grandmother, both of whom instilled in her the importance of education.

Anika Noni Rose (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Anika Noni Rose (Florida A&M University)

Now celebrated as Disney’s first Black princess, actress and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose, who brought Princess Tiana to life in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” graduated from Florida A&M University in 1994 with a degree in theater.

2 Chainz (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

2 Chainz (Alabama State University & Virginia State University)

Before dominating hip-hop charts and launching an empire that spans music, fashion, and business, rapper and entrepreneur 2 Chainz was a psychology major and basketball player at Alabama State University before he transferred to Virginia State University, another HBCU.

Samuel L. Jackson (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson (Morehouse College)

One of the most prolific actors in film history, Samuel L. Jackson’s commanding presence first took shape at Morehouse College in Atlanta. He graduated in 1972 after switching his focus from marine biology to drama—setting the stage for a career that would span more than 100 films and countless iconic performances.

Terrence J (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Terrence J (North Carolina A&T State University)

Television host and actor Terrence J—best known for 106 & Park, E! News, and starring in the film “Think Like a Man”—earned his degree in mass communication from North Carolina A&T in 2004. He served as student body president while on campus, and has continued to rep Aggie Pride throughout his career.

Reuben Studdard (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Reuben Studdard (Alabama A&M University)

After graduating from Alabama A&M University in 2000 with a degree in vocal studies, Reuben Studdard went on to win American Idol just three years later. The soulful singer, known as the “Velvet Teddy Bear,” has since released multiple albums and returned to teach at his alma mater.

Michael Strahan (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Michael Strahan (Texas Southern University)

Emmy-winning host and former NFL star Michael Strahan traded his Texas Southern University football uniform for a Good Morning America suit—but never his HBCU pride. A standout defensive end for TSU, he earned his degree in communications in 1993 before a 15-year NFL career and a successful run in television.

Common (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Common (Florida A&M University)

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning rapper and activist gets an honorary mention on this list. After leaving FAMU after just two years, he has remained affiliated with the school, visiting multiple times, including in 2019 when he gave the school’s commencement address and received an honorary doctorate.