50 Cent heard Vivica A. Fox’s ‘dating advice’ — and had some advice of his own

Believe it or not, as far as 50 Cent is concerned, it’s “all love” between him and Vivica Fox.

On Monday, Nov. 10, the 50-year-old rapper offered a rebuttal to the 61-year-old actress after she said she’d advise her younger self to avoid dating him.

In a post on Instagram, the “Candy Shop” rapper shared an AI-generated image of himself as Morpheus from The Matrix franchise, dressed in a black suit with dark shades and holding a red pill in one hand and a blue pill in the other.

“Either way I’m a have that a— in the matrix,” he began in the caption. “You know I love me some you girl, but damn it’s been 22 years, Vivica.”

His response comes after the “Two Can Play That Game” star, during a recent appearance at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in New Jersey, was asked what she would tell her 17-year-old self.

“Don’t date 50 Cent,” she said with a laugh, prompting cheers and laughter from the audience in a clip circulating online. “Don’t date no damn rappers.”

She added, “Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more. But I did it.”

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox during the pre-show interviews on the MTV News Platform at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City

Their relationship first began in 2003, when Fox was around 39 and 50 was in his late 20s. The pair’s whirlwind romance was short-lived but highly publicized, and their breakup soon turned contentious. In the two decades since, they’ve traded public jabs and reconciliations, with their on-and-off feuding peaking roughly ten years ago when Fox appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and implied her ex’s sexuality might not be what it seemed—something that reignited headlines at the time.

50’s latest response, however, was noticeably more good-natured than his usual approach. Fans were quick to note the rapper’s softer tone, with many praising him for “keeping it cute” and showing growth in the comments.

“I love this response! He didn’t entirely diss her,” one user commented.

“I love that he wasn’t mean with his response to her,” someone else wrote.

Another added, “Lol he keep it cute when it come to vivica.”

Then there are those still mourning their whirlwind romance.

“Should’ve married her fr. Y’all were a beautiful couple,” a user wrote.