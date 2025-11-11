Misinformation or opinion? Roland Martin and Charlamagne tha God beef over the government shutdown

The recent government shutdown sparked a wide range of opinions, causing divides even within political parties. Amidst the tension on social media, radio host Charlamagne tha God and journalist Roland Martin engaged in a public debate about misinformation, opinions, and the importance of facts in media, particularly in Black-targeted media.

However, last night, after the radio show host crowned Martin as his “Donkey of the Day,” during a segment in which he calls out celebrities, politicians, etc. for various reasons, the Black Star Network’s founder and owner released a response video.

“Today on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Charlamagne took exception to a segment we did last week where two panelists said that he speaks or provides some misinformation. And so he made a whole bunch of comments, some personal attacks,” Martin shared in a video addressing the situation. “And let me be real clear. I don’t give a damn about none of that because none of that matters.”

He continued: “I am speaking to and addressing and confronting larger issues at play that have a profound and significant impact on our community. I always go hard for the truth and facts, whether white or Black. And this is why I tell Black folks to pick credible Black-owned media. I simply can’t sacrifice the truth for anyone. I’m not hard on us. I’m hard on facts. And what I don’t like is when people spew things that are not factual and then others take it to believe it is true.”

Now, Martin and Charlamagne’s beef started last week when Martin called “The Breakfast Club” host’s comments on the government shutdown “beyond idiotic” on his show. In a YouTube video titled “Beyond Idiotic Roland Tears Down Charlamagne’s Shutdown Misinformation,” Martin and a panel of experts discussed Charlamagne’s urging Democrats to “give it up,” regarding the standstill in Congress, which sparked the shutdown.

During his segment, Martin and some of the featured panelists accused the radio show host of spreading misinformation to its audience, which is predominantly Black. Following these accusations, Charlamagne responded to the claims on Monday, Nov. 10. Calling Martin a “Democrat dancing machine,” the radio host shut down the accusation, emphasizing the difference between misinformation and differing opinions.

“Roland, you may not agree that Democrats should concede and vote for the government to be reopened. But don’t say it’s misinformation. Maybe I gave too short an explanation. Maybe I oversimplified it. Maybe I should be clearer for the audience. And I will,” Charlamagne said. “If you had said, ‘I disagree with Charlamagne; Democrats should fight and not vote to reopen the government until some concessions are made on healthcare.’ Cool. I would understand that. It’s fair. But to say it’s some BS and label it as misinformation, that’s just a lie. And you did that on purpose. That was intentional to discredit me and ‘The Breakfast Club.’”

He also explained how his comment was rooted in his concern for the thousands of federal workers, SNAP beneficiaries and Americans who could see insurance premiums skyrocket—a group of people that, he says, are bearing the brunt of the extended shutdown.

“That’s my opinion, not misinformation,” Charlamagne added. The two’s back and forth has sparked mixed reactions across social media. However, amongst the differing opinions, many encouraged the “Breakfast Club” to have Martin on the show for an informed conversation rather than go back and forth on separate platforms.

“I think you need to have @rolandsmartin on the show instead of giving DOTD,” one user commented on Instagram.