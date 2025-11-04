Charlamagne urges Democrats to give in on government shutdown as Republicans won’t budge: ‘It seems like you lost’

As the government shutdown continues to affect working families and others, Charlamagne Tha God used “The Breakfast Club” on Monday to suggest that Democrats should meet with their Republican counterparts and end the shutdown to relieve American families.

After playing a clip of President Donald Trump’s return to “60 Minutes,” Charlamagne argued that Democrats appear to be fighting in a stalemate over issues that, in his eyes, were already settled earlier this year.

“The healthcare is going to go up anyway because of the ‘big beautiful bill,’ because that didn’t include the extension of the tax credits to keep the costs down,” he began around the 4-minute mark. “So, if it’s going up anyway, what’s the point of Democrats taking the stand to keep the government still closed?”

He continued, “And the premiums are set for a year. So at this point, if the premiums have already gone up, if they’re set for a year, at least give the people some relief and get the government back open.”

Frequent “Breakfast Club” contributor Mimi Brown pointed out that some people were already receiving higher premiums since the beginning of the open enrollment period in late October, pointing out how one woman in Utah saw a $1,600 increase in her premium.

An estimated 20 million Americans will see health insurance premiums skyrocket if enhanced health insurance subsidies aren’t extended, which is what Democrats are fighting for.

While Charlamagne conceded that the Democrats had staged a good fight with their demands, he reiterated that the people deserved some “relief” and that he ultimately felt Democrats lost the battle.

“Democrats, you fought,” he said. “It seems like you lost the fight. At this point, you know, go on and give it up. At least give the people some relief by getting the government back open. Let these people get these SNAP benefits. Let these government workers get their checks. We don’t need all this craziness at the TSA during the holidays. Like, I think you lost … I feel like they lost. It’s over.”

Democrats have accused the GOP of governing by crisis, warning that giving in now could set a dangerous precedent for future budget negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump has used the shutdown as a political stage, blaming Democrats for the stalemate while vowing not to “back down” on what he calls his plan to “rein in wasteful spending.” But critics note that the former president and his allies helped create the current gridlock by insisting on partisan riders and rejecting bipartisan offers to keep the government open earlier this fall.

Later in the show, as Charlamagne, Jess Hilarious, and DJ Envy were taking phone calls about how the shutdown had affected listeners, Charlamagne pointed toward the struggles everyday Americans are facing as the shutdown drags on for nearly 40 days and counting.

“I really don’t think people get it,” he said. “67 percent of the country is living paycheck to paycheck. People really be taking for granted the blessings that they have when they don’t have to live paycheck to paycheck.”

He revealed he had made several donations to local food banks in his South Carolina hometown and launched the 50,000 Meal Match for New Yorkers.

See Charlamagne explain his positioning on the shutdown below.