Rep. Ilhan Omar reacts to Trump dig over US Constitution: ‘Unlike you, I can read’

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., hit back at President Donald Trump after he mentioned her during a recent Fox News interview.

While discussing his views of Democrats, Trump told host Laura Ingraham that the party was filled with “crazed lunatics.”

“I look at somebody that comes from Somalia, where they don’t have anything — they don’t have police, they don’t have military, they don’t have anything,” said Trump, referring to Omar without naming her. The progressive congresswoman is the only member of Congress born in Somalia.

He continued, “All they have is crime — and she comes in and tells us how to run our country. The Constitution says this, the Constitution says…The whole thing is crazy.”

Trump also took a dig at Texas Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, repeating his go-to insult for the law school-educated, former civil rights attorney: “Low IQ.”

A clip of Trump’s remarks about her made it to Congresswoman Omar, who replied with a jab of her own.

“Unlike you, I can read and that’s why I know what the constitution says,” said the Minnesota lawmaker.

Omar has been a frequent target of Trump, who has used her and other members of Congress, mostly progressive women of color, to depict the Democratic Party as “radical.” The insults of Omar, and others like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley date back to his first term in office.

In 2019, Trump infamously said of Omar and Tlaib–then freshmen congresswomen known as “The Squad“–“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The comment was quickly slammed by Democrats as racist.