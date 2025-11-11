Trump calls Obama’s presidency a ‘disaster’ as he attempts to resurrect ‘Trumpcare’

President Donald Trump soft-launched a new policy proposal to overhaul America’s health care system, while slamming his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, as a “disaster” as he and Congress confront rising costs for millions of insured Americans under Obamacare.

Tentatively naming the health care plan “Trumpcare,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, “Instead of going to the insurance companies, I want the money to go into an account for people where the people buy their own health insurance.”

He continued, “It’s so good! The insurance will be better. It’ll cost less. Everybody’s going to be happy. They’re going to feel like entrepreneurs. They’re actually able to go out and negotiate their own insurance. And they can use it only for that reason. That’s the beauty — only for the purpose.”

Trump introduced a similar version of “Trumpcare” in 2017, which included repealing Obamacare, signed into law by Obama in 2010, and providing tax credits to help consumers purchase their own insurance. It ultimately failed due to a lack of Republican votes.

During his Fox News interview, Trump took a shot at Obamacare, which he and Republicans have unsuccessfully tried to repeal numerous times over the past decade. The latest political battle over Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, centers on COVID-19 era tax credit subsidies that expire this year. Premiums are expected to skyrocket by 114% in 2026 if Congress does not fund the subsidies.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Republicans refused to negotiate a deal to extend the Obamacare tax credits, prompting a historic 42-day government shutdown that will likely soon end after 8 Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted with Republicans to reopen the government. The deal excludes the health care subsidies, but includes an agreement to vote on restoring the Obamacare tax credits in December.

Trump indicated that he does not endorse a vote to extend tax credits for Obamacare patients, calling the health care system a “disaster.” Instead, he believes his latest version of “Trumpcare” will be a better option.

“If we did that, that would be so exciting. Call it Trumpcare! Call it whatever you want to call it, but— anything but Obamacare! Obamacare is a disaster, just like he was as a president.”

Trump made repealing Obamacare a signature part of his first presidential campaign. He told Fox News, “I watched Obama from when this thing came about. As you know, I opposed it very strongly. Unfortunately, we had a couple of negative votes, which should never have happened.”

He continued, “But I said it’s going to be a disaster. And I was exactly right. The premiums have gone up like rocket ships. And I’m not just talking about recently, I’m talking about for years…And he said, ‘Premiums will go down, everything will be wonderful.’ It’s horrible health insurance at a very high price.”

Former Obama White House official Jesse Moore told theGrio that Trump wants to “blow up coverage for tens of millions rather than improve it—simply because another man’s name is tied to the policy.”

“We could lower premiums tomorrow with bipartisan support. But that requires caring more about helping families than winning a pointless ego war,” said Moore, who served as a White House speechwriter and later as the associate director of White House Office of Public Engagement.

The CEO of Common Thread Strategies added, “President Obama expanded health coverage to millions, knowing it would cost Democrats their majority. That’s leadership: saying ‘to hell with the news cycle or the next election or who gets credit—this is my chance to transform lives for generations. To give people relief and security when it counts.”

Reflecting on the Obama White House, Moore said the administration “didn’t achieve perfection.” He explained, “We were simply required to reach for it every day. That’s what happens when you elect leaders with the capacity to check their ego at the door of the White House.”