‘We Ain’t Buying It’: Anti-Trump groups call on economic boycott ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Several advocacy groups are banding together for a new campaign urging American consumers to participate in a boycott against the nation’s largest corporations, which they say have folded to President Donald Trump‘s “bigoted and anti-democratic attacks on our communities and our values.”

The “We Ain’t Buying it” economic pressure campaign, led by Black Voters Matter, Until Freedom, and Indivisible, calls on consumers to boycott Target, Amazon, and Home Depot from Black Friday, Nov. 28, through Cyber Monday, Dec. 1.

“From cravenly abandoning their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to enabling the terrorizing of our communities, corporate collaboration must stop,” the groups said in a press release.

They urged the boycott “until these major retailers cease collaborating with and enabling this administration’s harmful policies.” Instead, the advocacy groups, joined by the Working Families Party and the grassroots movement 50501, said they and consumers who join them will “invest our collective dollars in Black-, minority-, and immigrant-owned businesses, small and local shops and retailers that have stood firm for the rights and freedom of the American people. “

The coalition notes Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year, with sales expected to reach $80 billion. U.S. online sales are expected to reach $253.4 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025.

“From the day he stepped foot into office, Donald Trump has done everything he can to tear apart the fabric of our communities and strip us of our power and the necessary tools to help us resist his fascist agenda. Instead of fighting back and supporting the very people who put money in their pockets, corporations and retailers have bowed at Trump’s feet. But we ain’t buying it,” said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter.

(Photo: Getty Images)

“We ain’t buying that the wealthiest country in the world will punish the poor during the holiday season by withholding SNAP benefits. We ain’t buying that families can be torn apart and people kidnapped off the streets by masked ICE agents. We ain’t buying that DEI and racial justice commitments can be tossed aside at the whims of political convenience. And we ain’t buying that corporations are powerless in all of this.”

Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom, said, “These corporations can’t keep cashing in on working people and pretending their hands are tied.”

“They get billions in tax breaks while their executives pocket record paychecks and bonuses, but when it’s time to stand up against fascism and racism, they go silent. We see it, and we ain’t buying it,” she added.

The “We Ain’t Buying It” campaign follows the successful “Target Fast” boycott over its rollback of DEI initiatives, which resulted in Target losing significant store foot traffic, stagnant sales revenue, and, eventually, laying off more than 1,800 employees.

“We’re gonna make it a real blackout,” LaTosha Brown told theGrio of the holiday economic pressure campaign. “You can’t sit over there and we continue to give you our money and not hold them to account. And so I’m hoping that people start looking out for how we use our economic power.”

Instead of spending dollars at the targeted companies, the “We Ain’t Buying It” campaign is asking consumers to “shop small, local, or with businesses affirming our humanity.” The campaign is also asking the public to sign its pledge to be a “conscious consumer” and amplify its mission by spreading the word in their communities and online.