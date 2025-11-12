Democrats seize on docs tying Trump to Epstein, as White House dismisses ‘manufactured hoax’

Democrats are seizing on the latest document dump from the FBI files on Jeffrey Epstein, which ties President Donald Trump to the sex trafficking pedophile.

The White House slammed the release as done by Democrats in “bad faith” and dismissed emails mentioning Trump as a “fake narrative.”

But Democrats say the latest docs provide more justification to release the entire FBI files on Epstein, who was federally charged and died by suicide in 2019 before going to trial.

As theGrio previously reported, emails released by U.S. House Oversight Committee Democrats revealed that Epstein alleged that President Donald Trump knew of his conduct and spent “hours” with one of his victims.

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., whose motion in the Oversight Committee resulted in the series of documents released, said in a statement on Wednesday, “When we passed my motion to subpoena the Epstein files, we knew we’d find damning information.Today we learned Trump is alleged to have personal knowledge of Epstein’s crimes & spent hours with victims.”

Lee said the latest email release is “all the more reason to swear in” Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who would be the final member of Congress needed to vote to release the full Epstein files. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson will swear in Grijalva on Wednesday after a record 54 days.

Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee arrives for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration in January 2023 at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, PA. (Photo: Matt Rourke/AP, File)

“The White House’s failed attempt to hide the truth from the American people has been one of the greatest cover-ups in American history, but the jig is up,” said Ken Martin, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“Trump is lying about his relationship with Epstein, and his Department of Justice withheld information about Epstein’s crimes. So the question is, why is Trump protecting a convicted sex offender instead of pursuing justice for the victims of Epstein’s crimes — and why does he keep lying to the American people?”

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said of the Epstein-Trump revelations, “The public deserves to know who enabled Epstein, who looked the other way, and who’s still being protected. Survivors have waited long enough. Release the Epstein files NOW.”

In a Truth Social post, President Trump accused Democrats of using Epstein to “deflect on how badly they’ve done on the [government] Shutdown.”

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!” Trump wrote.

During the White House press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leavitt discussed the federal government shutdown and new emails released by Congress regarding Jeffrey Epstein, among other topics. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Leavitt reiterated President Trump’s claims that their friendship ended several years ago due to a falling out.

“Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago until President Trump kicked him out, because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and he was a creep,” said the Trump spokesperson.

The White House press secretary rebuked Democrats for redacting the name of the woman Trump allegedly spent “hours” with at Epstein’s home, who has been identified as Virginia Giuffre. Leavitt noted that Giuffre, who worked at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and was one of Epstein’s victims, said Trump was not involved in Epstein’s criminal acts.

“They chose to redact that name of a victim who has already publicly made statements about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” said Leavitt.

The White House pushed back against suggestions they have not been transparent with regard to tge Epstein files, noting that the Department of Justice motioned to do so and was denied by a federal judge.

“It just shows how this is truly a manufactured hoax by the Democrat Party,” said Leavitt.