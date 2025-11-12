Fight breaks out at funeral for ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ winner Joshua Allen

The funeral for “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Joshua Allen, who died in September, erupted into chaos when a fight broke out in front of his casket.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, Allen’s loved ones gathered at a church in Texas when a woman identified as his girlfriend arrived. In footage circulating online, a woman with braids leans over Allen’s casket before another woman in a white hat suddenly lunges toward her, grabbing and pulling her away. The two tussle violently as members of the congregation scream “No!” and rush to break them apart.

The first woman has since been identified as Allen’s girlfriend, while the woman in the white hat has been identified as his mother, Angela Tolbert.

Allen’s father, Eddie Powell, told TMZ the encounter was “bizarre,” especially since the unnamed girlfriend had asked Tolbert for permission to attend the funeral only to be met with hostility.

“She came in peace. She showed nothing but grace, patience, and love,” he said.

According to the outlet, police were called twice before the service was over and remained on site after the second call. Powell said he left after the brawl, later explaining how deeply his son’s girlfriend cared for him.

“She was his heart,” he added. “She was trying to help him get mental-health treatment when the police got involved instead.”

Allen’s sudden death shocked fans and friends alike. The 36-year-old dancer died after being struck by a train in California. According to 911 dispatch audio obtained by The U.S. Sun, Allen was seen walking directly into the path of the train while recording on his phone. A family member confirmed his death publicly on Oct. 1.

Allen first captured America’s attention when he won Season 4 of “SYTYCD” in 2008 at just 18 years old. His runner-up that year was fellow dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who also died by suicide in 2022 at 40.

“We were two of the closest people there,” Allen told Entertainment Weekly after his win, adding that he and Boss “were really happy for each other.”

After “SYTYCD,” Allen continued to make a name for himself in Hollywood, starring in films such as 2010’s “Step Up 3D,” the 2011 remake of “Footloose,” and the anthology series “American Horror Story.”