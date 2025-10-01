‘So You Think You Can Dance’ winner Joshua Allen dies at 36 after being struck by train

The professional dance world and Black Hollywood are mourning after the news that actor and dancer Joshua Allen has died.

On Tuesday, September 30, his family confirmed with TMZ that the “So You Think You Can Dance” winner died in Texas near his home after he was hit by a train. He was 36.

After he was struck, he was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died on Tuesday. According to TMZ, Fort Worth police confirmed that they received a call about a person struck by a train and stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing. A source from his family told the outlet they were asking for “privacy and prayers” at this time.

The source also shared one of the final things Allen told them before his death.

“One of the last things he said was to keep God first at all times,” the source shared. “You have to be real with yourself before you can be real with anybody else.”

Allen, who hailed from Fort Worth, Texas, first rose to prominence in 2008 when he won Season 4 of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” reality competition. He continued to make waves in the professional dance world and Hollywood, starring in dance-centric films like 2010’s “Step Up 3D” and 2011’s “Footloose” remake.

However, his star’s ascent in Hollywood was not without some controversy. In 2017, according to Deadline and the Los Angeles Daily News, he was sentenced to one year in county jail, five years of formal probation, and 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling after pleading no contest to domestic violence.

In the wake of his death, many have begun to share tributes to Allen, including choreographer Emmanuel Hurd.

“Can’t wrap my head around this…Josh…my brotha. There are no words,” he wrote in a post on Instagram that included a slideshow of photos of Allen over the years.

“You were the life of the party. You were Batman. Champion. One of the realest people I ever met,” he continued. “Kept it a stack every time and would make it right if you fell short. A real King. This one hurts deep.”

He added, referencing Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide at the age of 40 in 2022 and had been runner-up to Allen on “SYTYCD,” “I know you’re with Stephen now, and that brings me comfort. I love you bro.”