Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs prison release date pushed back amid alleged rules violations

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent violation of prison rules after being caught drinking has resulted in stiff legal consequences. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Inmate Search, his tentative release date from his 50-month sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution has been moved from May 8, 2028 to June 4, 2028, per People.

Earlier this month, the disgraced Bad Boy Records mogul was reportedly caught drinking homemade alcohol, according to TMZ. The drink, which was a mix of Fanta, sugar and apples, can be turned into alcohol after it ferments for two weeks. Officials considered relocating Combs to a different unit but ultimately decided against it.

Combs’ reps denied the drinking accusation. “There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs,” the spokesperson began. “He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

“This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there,” the spokesperson continued. “We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

The drinking wasn’t the only alleged violation Combs made while at Fort Dix. According to CBS News, Combs made a three-way phone call, which is prohibited in prison. Although he was at risk of losing phone privlelges, a spokesperson for Combs suggested he didn’t break any prison rules and was merely discussing his rehab treatment.

“He is in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library,” Juda Engelmayer said in a statement. “The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney, and it was attorney-client privilege and appropriate.”

Diddy has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest following a federal indictment that charged the music mogul with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. He was found guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act and sentenced to 50 months behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release.