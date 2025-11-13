Ray J says Kim Kardashian and Kris Kenner lied about sex tape in new lawsuit

Ray J has countersued Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner after the two sued him last month for defamation. He is asking to be compensated $1 million.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show Ray J’s claim that he and Kim Kardashian consensually made a sex tape in 2003, and discussed plans to release it 3 years later in 2006. He also alleges that Kardashian insisted that her mother, Jenner, be in charge of releasing and commercializing the tape. Ray J, who dated Kardashian in the early aughts, is referring to the viral sex tape they made that launched Kardashian’s career as a reality television star.

He is also said Kardashian, Jenner, and Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, on the show “The Kardashians,” accused him of sexually assaulting Kim while she was asleep, releasing revenge porn, and extortion. After he filed legal proceedings, Kardashian, Jenner, and the show’s production company settled with him for $6 million, according to his lawsuit.

Ray J is now saying that the family, specifically Kardashian, Jenner, West, and Kendall Jenner, has violated an agreement barring further mention or public reference to the sex tape.

Kardashian and Jenner’s initial defamation suit was filed on October 1. Ray J, whose name is William Ray Norwood Jr., made comments involving the Kardashian family in the TMZ Tubi docuseries, “United States vs. Sean Combs.” The “One Wish” singer was arguing against the racketeering charges facing Sean “Diddy” Combs, and made a comparison to his ex.

“If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said in the documentary, which came out in May.

Combs, who is currently serving 50 months in prison for being convicted on prostitution-related charges, was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy in July.

Ray J, later in September, made comments about the Kardashians on a livestream with reality television personality Chrisean Rock.

“This federal R.I.C.O. I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” he said. “The feds is coming, it’s worse than Diddy.”

The two Kardashians brought a lawsuit against Ray J shortly after, citing both incidents. They claimed in a 13-page legal filing that Ray J had been harassing them for decades, but that the racketeering claims were crossing the line and could damage their reputation and business.

“Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain,” the lawsuit, filed by Kardashian and Jenner’s attorney Alex Spiro, said.

Ray J, in this new lawsuit, said that the Kardashians’ defamation suit is baseless, according to TMZ. For the Kardashians, he said, “it’s about publicity, power, and punishment.” He claims the family wants to “weaponize the judicial system, shirk their contractual obligations, and sacrifice on the altar of fame.” He also said he is considering bringing a racketeering case against the Kardashian family.

Spiro has responded to the new lawsuit by Ray J.

“After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone,” he said to TMZ. “Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.”

