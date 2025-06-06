La La Anthony dishes on upcoming Hulu show with Kim Kardashian, ‘Group Chat’

La La Anthony dropped an exclusive bombshell Tuesday night at PopViewers Vibes & Views event at Soho House, revealing that she’s teaming up with longtime friend Kim Kardashian on a brand-new project. The series, titled “Group Chat” is already generating major buzz and promises to deliver sharp comedy, real-life drama, and star power behind the scenes.

La La Anthony Shares “Group Chat” Details

“Kim Kardashian and I just sold a show to Hulu called Group Chat, which is actually inspired by our real group chat,” La La Anthony shared. “It’s going to be so fun and relatable—watching five women navigate life while leaning on their group chat for everything. I’m super excited.”

She added, “Kim and I had always wanted to do something together, but it had to be the right thing. One day I said, ‘You’ve got this deal at Hulu—what are we doing? Let’s sell this show.’ That’s how Group Chat was born.”

“Group Chat,” a satirical comedy, has officially been given a pilot order by Hulu. Anthony not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer. The show is written and executive produced by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, and executive produced by Kardashian, marking the first project under her first-look deal with 20th Television. Hulu and BET Studios are co-producing the show.

The series was originally picked up for development in summer 2024 and is loosely based on Anthony’s bestselling book “The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness”. It follows five stylish, successful women in their 40s who appear to have conquered Los Angeles—but behind their glamorous lives lies a no-holds-barred group chat where secrets are spilled and the real drama lives. The truth, as it turns out, is far messier—and far juicier—than it seems.

La La Anthony & Kim Kardashian Team Up

(All’s Fair – Hulu)

Kardashian and Anthony, close friends for years, are both executive producing alongside Barris and Adam Kassan through Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society.

Kim Kardashian continues to blaze a trail in Hollywood with a packed slate of projects. This fall, she stars in “All’s Fair”, a legal drama created by Ryan Murphy, alongside Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Glenn Close. She’s also headlining and executive producing the Netflix comedy “The Fifth Wheel,” directed by Eva Longoria, which sparked a fierce bidding war before landing at the streamer.

And for fans of La La Anthony, don’t forget—”BMF” returns and starts streaming tomorrow, June 6, on STARZ.

This post originally appeared on PopViewers.com.