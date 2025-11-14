Karen Huger to make first ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ appearance since jail release

Karen Huger is coming back to the “Real Housewives.”

During BravoCon on Friday (Nov. 14), the “Grand Dame” of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” was revealed during the midseason trailer for Season 10 of the reality show. In clips, Huger can be seen hugging family after her release from jail as she prepares for a sit-down with Andy Cohen.

“It’s time to talk about my addiction,” Huger tells Cohen in the trailer.

🚨BREAKING FROM #BRAVOCON🚨 There’s more behind every headline. See what’s still to come on this shocking season of Real Housewives of Potomac… #RHOP pic.twitter.com/SFzW6WYCVA — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 14, 2025

Elsewhere in the trailer, Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, can be seen discussing marital issues, though it remains unclear if the footage was shot in light of the couple’s arrest earlier this year on insurance fraud charges.

According to Bravo, the trailer featured “the Osefos’ current state of affairs.”

In recent weeks, Osefo has publicly slammed the investigation into her and her husband, claiming their arrest was “illegal” and demanding that all charges in relation to the case be dropped.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” Wendy captioned a post on Instagram in October following her arrest. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful. Tune into @bravotv tonight for a new episode of #RHOP.”

Huger has not appeared on “RHOP” this season as filming took place while she was concluding her jail sentence. Cast members have discussed the case during the show and her well-being behind bars while remaining curious about her return to the show.

Bravo did not list Huger on any promotional material leading up to the Season 10 premiere date and the midseason trailer serves as the first confirmation of her return.

Huger was arrested on DUI and DWI charges stemming from a March 2024 car crash, a major plotline throughout Season 9 of the hit reality series. Although Huger proclaimed her innocence throughout filming, a jury found her guilty in a December 2024 trial and sentenced her to two years in prison, with one year suspended.

Huger was released from jail on September 2 after serving six months of her sentence.