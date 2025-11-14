Under Armour and Stephen Curry split after 13-year partnership

Athletes do a lot of brand collaborations throughout their careers. However, some brand partnerships feel so natural that it’s hard to imagine a world without them, like Michael Jordan and Nike, or Stephen Curry and Under Armour. Which is why this week, sports fans are reeling the end of Curry and the retailer’s years-long collaboration.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors star and the athletic brand announced their mutual agreement to end their 13-year partnership, separating Curry Brand, which produces shoes and apparel, from Under Armour.

“What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for, and my commitment to that mission will never change; it’s only growing stronger,” Curry said in a statement, per CNBC. “I’m excited for a future that’s focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation.”

“This move lets two strong teams do what they do best,” Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank added. “Under Armour is focused on product innovation and performance for athletes at every level. Curry Brand gets the independence to determine its own future. That’s good for Stephen and good for UA.”

Curry and Under Armour first signed their deal in 2013, when he left his Nike partnership. Since the release of the NBA star’s first sneaker with the brand in 2015, Curry’s deal quickly blossomed into a long-term partnership on a mission to “change the game for good,” with its unique focus on community and sport through the Curry Brand, per Sports Illustrated.

“Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe. I’ll always be grateful for that.” Curry noted. “Curry Brand was created to change the game for good, and over the past five years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball.”

In 2023, Curry announced a new long-term deal with the retailer, building on the decades of success as he became president of the Curry Brand. For this fiscal year, the Curry Brad was reportedly expected to generate $100-$120 million in revenue. Ultimately, the end of the 13-year partnership is part of Under Armour’s restructuring plan.

“For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround,” Plank concluded. “And for Stephen, it’s the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We’ll always be grateful for what he’s brought to the UA team.”