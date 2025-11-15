Steph Curry honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant in first game as sneaker free agent

Stephen Curry stepped onto the court Friday night (Nov. 14) with both a message and new footwear. In his first game since parting ways with Under Armour, the Golden State Warriors star arrived to pregame warmups in Nike’s Kobe 6 Mambacita sneakers, a tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

After the Warriors edged out the San Antonio Spurs 109–108, Curry told reporters he “wanted to take advantage in that moment” to honor Bryant with the choice of shoes.

Curry made clear the footwear switch wasn’t a signal of a new endorsement home — at least not yet. He emphasised he is officially a “free agent” in the sneaker world and is looking forward to “new beginnings” wherever he ultimately signs.

Steph Curry is wasting no time as a sneaker free agent as he laces up the “Mambacita” Nike Kobe 6 🐍😳 @NickDePaula pic.twitter.com/0c0m4Nr3d6 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 15, 2025

The move came the same day Curry and Under Armour announced the end of their relationship.

Two years after agreeing to a long-term marketing deal projected to extend well into Curry’s post-playing career, both sides confirmed they are moving on. The Curry 13, scheduled for release in February, will be the final Curry Brand x Under Armour shoe. Curry had been with the company since 2013, following his first four NBA seasons with Nike.

Curry’s selection of the Kobe 6 Mambacita — a model originally released in 2022 that commemorates Kobe and Gianna’s lives and legacies — didn’t go unnoticed. Vanessa Bryant acknowledged the moment after images of Curry in the sneakers circulated. The shoes feature Gianna’s No. 2 on the sides, a nod to the number she wore while playing soccer.

Curry capped the tribute with one of his strongest performances of the season: 49 points on 16-of-26 shooting in 36 minutes, leading Golden State to its second straight win over San Antonio.