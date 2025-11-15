Texas State Trooper relieved of game-day duties after aggressively bumping Black South Carolina players during Texas A&M game

A college football game went viral for all the wrong reasons on Saturday.

During the first half of Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor raced downfield to score an 80-yard touchdown to put the Gamecocks up 27-3. After Harbor was joined by two of his teammates in the northeast endzone tunnel, the trio were met by a Texas State trooper who was walking up to them.

The trooper bumped into Harbor and another South Carolina player before making comments toward Harbor. One South Carolina player can be seen motioning for Harbor to return to the field and avoid any further contact with the officer.

Texas state trooper bumped into South Carolina players after a SC touchdown



The trooper was relieved of his gameday duties pic.twitter.com/NosBtwK5B9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2025

Video of the incident, which aired during the ESPN broadcast of the game, quickly went viral. Almost instantly, viewers called out the officer for his actions.

In a statement, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that the trooper was sent home for his actions. Texas A&M said the officer was relieved of his game-day duties.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game,” the statement read. “The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time.”

The Gamecocks went on to lose the game 31-30 as Texas A&M pulled off its largest comeback in school history. But the incident with the officer and the South Carolina players marred the day.

“That A&M cop needs to be suspended!” LeBron James wrote. “That was premediated and corny AF!!”

Chris Jackson, a meterologist from South Carolina weighed in on the incident, wondering why the officer made a “gross appeal” of authority.

“Hey @TxDPS, I wholly support you guys but what’s the deal with this Ranger throwing elbows to football players, one of which was injured and then barking at them…?” Jackson wondered. “I know what that was. It was a gross appeal to authority and it was a very bad look for your agency. Would appreciate an apology bc I can promise you a SC State Trooper wouldn’t be throwing unneeded elbows like it’s middle school. – Sincerely, someone that spent 15 years wearing a uniform as a public servant.”

See some of the reactions to the incident below.

South Carolina even has the A&M police officers rattled pic.twitter.com/FNfPTlEUkB — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 15, 2025

That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. He went out his way to start some shit. Do better man — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 15, 2025

Defund this Texas A&M mall cop pic.twitter.com/RDaVz1Qmhk — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 15, 2025

Hey @TxDPS, I wholly support you guys but what’s the deal with this Ranger throwing elbows to football players, one of which was injured and then barking at them…?



I know what that was. It was a gross appeal to authority and it was a very bad look for your agency. Would… https://t.co/CRbaAvlHFz pic.twitter.com/Aa6Bom1MrF — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) November 15, 2025