‘It’s literally a nightmare’: Cardi B says she’s being ‘harassed’ by Offset after shady paternity post

Just when it seemed like the Cardi B & Offset saga had finally reached its end credits, the storyline popped right back up, and even Cardi’s saying she’s exhausted.

Over the weekend, Offset posted and quickly deleted an Instagram story that reignited social media discourse surrounding him and his ex-wife. In a cryptic story post, the Migos rapper wrote: “my kid lol.” Though short, those three words were a blatant dig at Cardi B, who recently gave birth to her fourth child, whom she shares with Stefon Diggs.

While at first glance you may think the rapper is being delusional in claiming the child as his own, he’s actually not. His post appears to be referencing Georgia’s paternity rules, which state that a married woman’s husband is presumed to be the legal father of any child born during the marriage, regardless of biological paternity, unless formally challenged in court. And because Cardi B and Offset, who share three kids together, are still legally married as they navigate divorce proceedings, it’s safe to say the “Bodega Baddie” singer did not appreciate Offset’s comments.

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not.. it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger,” she wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets, per Cosmopolitan. “It’s all fun and games until it’s too late,” she shared in response to Offset’s jab.

She continued, “Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

Cardi B went on to voice her grievances on X Spaces with her fans, explaining how she’s getting very concerned about the “unhealthy obsession” substance-abusing individuals have with her.

“I’m really tired of getting harassed, and when I get harassed privately and I ignore, that’s when I start getting harassed publicly,” she explained, per Complex. “I have every single receipt. If you wanna keep sending f——g blogs to harass me—like, I can’t take it anymore.”

“I’m really starting to be concerned… I can’t take this anymore. I don’t bother nobody. Leave me the f—k alone,” she added. “I’m really getting so tired. I don’t want to do things that’s gonna overshadow what I got going on. It’s literally a nightmare. And people think it’s so funny. It’s not funny. It’s concerning.”

This comes days after Cardi B announced the birth of her fourth child, in which she voiced her excitement about this next chapter.

“I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me,” she wrote. “I’ve learned I’ve healed, and I’m loving the woman I’ve become! That’s what this next era means to me, and I’m stepping into it better than ever.”