Cardi B gives birth to baby boy with Stefon Diggs, says she’s getting ready for her tour

Cardi B has given birth to her fourth child.

According to TMZ, the rapper gave birth to a baby boy last week, her first child with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. She has three children with her ex-husband, Offset –two daughters, Kulture and Blossom, and a son, Wave.

After a long period of speculation, Cardi, whose name is Belcalis Almánzar, announced she was pregnant with Diggs in a September interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.”

“I’m actually very excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space,” she said on “CBS Mornings.” “I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby—me and my man—we’re very supportive of each other.”

Cardi posted on Instagram today to confirm the news. In the video, set to “Hello” off her new album, “Am I the Drama?” she’s wearing a black corsetted puffer jacket to show that there is no longer a baby bump.

“Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!” the caption reads. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Earlier this month, at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, Diggs, who has a nine-year-old daughter named Nova, revealed the baby’s gender.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” Diggs told People magazine. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

For those who wondered if the “Pretty and Petty” artist would be ready for a tour shortly after having a baby, Cardi is reassuring fans that she is ready for this “next chapter.”

“I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right,” she wrote in the Instagram post caption. “There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time!”