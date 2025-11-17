Karen Huger receives standing ovation at BravoCon during first appearance since release from jail: ‘My heart is full’

The Grand Dame has returned.

On Friday, Nov. 14, the 62-year-old “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger made a triumphant comeback to the Bravo universe during the network’s annual fan convention, BravoCon.

She presented the first award of the night during the network’s award show, “The Bravos,” which aired on Sunday, Nov. 16, arriving for the task in a long-sleeve cream gown with a swooping sculptural neckline and a train. Her blonde hair fell sleek and straight to her shoulders, and her makeup was a classic, soft glam look with a bold, smoky eye. In another look, she wore a white sleeveless Harbison Studio skirt set with an exaggerated peplum bubble bodice, a sweeping center slit, and oversized 3D black-and-white blossoms with gold accents.

When she stepped onstage, the room erupted into a thunderous standing ovation that left her visibly emotional as she gripped her chest.

“Thank you, NBC Universal and Bravo for the incredibly warm and welcoming energy,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the look. “My heart is full.”

“A heartfelt thank you to my team, and to my new favorite person, [Charles Elliott Harbison] and [Harbison Studio], who thoughtfully crafted the first of my three looks for this return,” she added. “He understood my vision, honored my light, and helped shape a moment that feels both fresh and deeply aligned.”

She closed by saying she was “truly grateful” to have the Black rising designer’s artistry as part of her new chapter.

Huger’s appearance came just weeks after she was released from jail in September, having served six months for a DUI conviction in Montgomery County, Maryland. She admitted to driving under the influence after a crash in 2024 and was sentenced to two years, with all but one year suspended.

Since the scandal broke, her future on “RHOP” has been a major question for fans — especially since she wasn’t initially announced as part of the season 10 cast. But days before BravoCon, the mid-season trailer revealed an upcoming sit-down between Huger and Andy Cohen, filmed shortly after she returned home to Potomac.

“It’s time to talk about my addiction,” Huger tells him.

And while she didn’t appear on the “RHOP” panel earlier that evening, her castmates — especially Dr. Wendy Osefo, currently facing her own controversy following an October insurance-fraud arrest — still had to field tough questions.

When asked how she was coping, Osefo, 41, began by thanking fans who’ve reached out.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to my family during this time,” she said. “I can’t respond to everyone, but your love and support means the world to me. You know, it’s an unfortunate situation. And right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right, I will share my story with everyone, and for now, they’re just allegations. So we will continue to push forward.”

And it wasn’t just Potomac making headlines at BravoCon. During “The Bravos,” “Real Housewives of Atlanta” legend Kandi Burruss — whose star keeps ascending thanks to a powerhouse run in Hollywood and Broadway — received the night’s top honor: the “Wifetime Achievement” award.

“I am filled with all kinds of, like, tingly senses because I’m excited,” she said on the red carpet.

Burruss, 49, added that accepting the award with her daughter Riley by her side and a room full of fans and Bravolebrities cheering her on “made me feel good…I’m so thankful to be the Wifetime Achievement Award recipient.”