Nicki Minaj to speak about alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria this week alongside U.N. ambassador

Holy cow — Nicki Minaj is apparently gearing up to speak at an upcoming event with U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, Time correspondent Eric Coretellesa reported that the 42-year-old rapper will join U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz at an official event on Tuesday.

“Scoop: U.S. envoy to the UN @michaelgwaltz and rap superstar @NICKIMINAJ will deliver remarks early this week on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” Cortellesa wrote in a post on X, adding, “The unexpected collaboration was arranged by Trump advisor @AlexBruesewitz, who will also speak at the Tuesday event.”

In a post of his own on the same platform, Waltz doubled down on his admiration for the controversial artist who spoke out recently about the alleged crisis that has been plagued by misinformation.

“[Nicki Minaj] is not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice,” the ambassador wrote. “I’m grateful she’s leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the President and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters.”

Replying shortly after Minaj gushed about the opportunity.

“Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know,” she wrote before adding, “The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”

This latest development in her advocacy arrives just weeks after she took to social media to share her “gratitude” for President Donald Trump threatening to take action against Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” for the alleged persecution of those practicing Christianity.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God,” she wrote at the time on X.

She continued, “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

The post quickly got the Trump Adminstration’s attention as she received an offer from both Waltz and the President himself to visit the White House.