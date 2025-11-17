Pharrell Williams presented with key to Miami, shares dislike of politics: ‘It’s a magic trick’

Miami can’t seem to get enough of Pharrell Williams — he was just honored with a key to the city!

On Friday, Nov. 14, the 52-year-old artist and producer was presented with the key to the 305 during the 5th Annual Black Ambition Demo Day at Sacred Space Miami by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, reported The Miami New Times.

The recognition also highlighted how deeply Williams has woven himself into Miami’s cultural and creative scene — from the buzzy restaurants and nightlife spots he co-owns, like Swan and Strawberry Moon, to the serious work he’s doing to fuel Black innovation and ownership.

“There’s so much brilliance out there that never gets seen,” Williams said. “That’s why we built Black Ambition, to make sure talent doesn’t stop at potential.”

Black Ambition, a nonprofit Williams launched in 2020 to support Black, Latinx, Hispanic, and underrepresented founders with funding, mentorship, and opportunities, has quickly become one of the country’s most visible platforms for emerging entrepreneurs, according to the Miami Herald.

Friday’s Demo Day brought together investors, artists, and rising founders for an upbeat celebration of access and opportunity — capped with a surprise performance by Chance the Rapper. The event was bolstered by major national supporters including Visa, Louis Vuitton, Adidas, and the Lennar Foundation.

This year, nearly 2,500 entrepreneurs applied for the Black Ambition Prize. Twenty-five finalists received more than $1 million in awards, and six standout founders took the stage to showcase ventures addressing food insecurity, maternal and infant mortality, and inclusivity in the skincare world.

The night also featured a fireside chat between Williams and Mellody Hobson, President and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, moderated by Hatcher. Williams spoke candidly about growing up in the projects, navigating ADHD, and how music became his grounding force — and he didn’t hold back when the conversation turned political.

He shared his dislike of politics, calling it “a magic trick that isn’t real.”

“I don’t believe in either side, because if you’re on either side, you’re supporting division,” he said. “We can’t just be the inspiration for American capitalism; we need to start capitalizing on that.”