Rev. Jesse Jackson is in stable condition and not on life support, according to his family

The family of Rev. Jesse Jackson shared an update about the civil rights leader’s condition after he was hospitalized last week.

Nov 17, 2025
Rev. Jesse Jackson attends a Sunday church service at Tabernacle Baptist Church on March 09, 2025 in Selma, Alabama. Community members and Democratic Congressional members commemorate the 60th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," in Selma, Alabama which occurred March 7, 1965 when a group of about 525 African-American demonstrators gathered at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church and attempted to march to Montgomery to demand the right to vote. The group was met by state troopers and were brutally beaten when they refused to turn back leaving at least 17 hospitalized and 40 others who received treatment for injuries and the effects of tear gas. The annual event which has been dubbed “The Annual Pilgrimage to Selma,” is held the second weekend of every March, consisting of a festival of music, art and historical remembrance leading up to the “March to Restore Voting Rights” across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Rev. Jesse Jackson is still in the hospital. However, his family has shared an update. 

The family of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr. wishes to clarify his current medical condition following inaccurate media reports,” the statement read. “Rev. Jackson is in stable condition and is breathing without the assistance of machines. Contrary to specific reports, he is not on life support.”  

Last week, Jackson, who has been living with Parkinson’s disease, was reportedly admitted to the hospital “under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a neurodegenerative disorder” that affects body movements, walking, and balance as a result of damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movements. 

“He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the Rainbow PUSH Coalition previously told outlets. “The family appreciates all prayers at this time.”

Over the weekend, sources told CNN that Jackson had been receiving medication to raise his blood pressure, which is medically considered to be a form of life support. However, according to the family’s latest update, Rev. Jackson is stable and already resuming the impactful community work for which he is known. 

“In fact, today he called for 2,000 churches to prepare 2,000 baskets of food to prevent malnutrition during the holiday season,” said his son, Yusef Jackson.

“He remains under the care of physicians as he manages [PSP],” the statement continued. “The family is grateful for the dedicated medical team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Rev. Jackson is receiving appropriate treatment.” 

Concluding with gratitude, Rev. Jackson’s family extended “heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and kind messages” people have offered during this time.

