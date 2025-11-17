Rev. Jesse Jackson is in stable condition and not on life support, according to his family

Rev. Jesse Jackson is still in the hospital. However, his family has shared an update.

The family of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr. wishes to clarify his current medical condition following inaccurate media reports,” the statement read. “Rev. Jackson is in stable condition and is breathing without the assistance of machines. Contrary to specific reports, he is not on life support.”

Last week, Jackson, who has been living with Parkinson’s disease, was reportedly admitted to the hospital “under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a neurodegenerative disorder” that affects body movements, walking, and balance as a result of damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movements.

“He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the Rainbow PUSH Coalition previously told outlets. “The family appreciates all prayers at this time.”

Over the weekend, sources told CNN that Jackson had been receiving medication to raise his blood pressure, which is medically considered to be a form of life support. However, according to the family’s latest update, Rev. Jackson is stable and already resuming the impactful community work for which he is known.

“In fact, today he called for 2,000 churches to prepare 2,000 baskets of food to prevent malnutrition during the holiday season,” said his son, Yusef Jackson.

“He remains under the care of physicians as he manages [PSP],” the statement continued. “The family is grateful for the dedicated medical team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Rev. Jackson is receiving appropriate treatment.”

Concluding with gratitude, Rev. Jackson’s family extended “heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and kind messages” people have offered during this time.