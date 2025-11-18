Nicki Minaj visits United Nations to thank Trump after president’s misleading claims about Nigeria

Nicki Minaj quickly accepted the Trump administration’s offer earlier this month to visit the United Nations, appearing at the U.S. Ambassador’s headquarters in New York City on Tuesday.

Minaj met with UN Ambassador Mike Waltz, who called the Queens rapper “arguably the greatest female recording artist.” The meeting came after Minaj publicly praised President Donald Trump‘s misleading remarks about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Delivering brief remarks at the UN, Minaj told reporters she wanted to put a “spotlight on the deadly threat faced by thousands of Christians in Nigeria.”

“I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism, and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief,” said Minaj.

Earlier this month, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Christians are facing an “existential threat” and that “thousands” have allegedly been killed based on their religion. He also threatened to send the U.S. military to Nigeria in response.

Nigeria has rejected the suggestion that Christians are being persecuted and killed by the thousands in the African country. In fact, the data disputes those claims.

The Associated Press reports that both Christians and Muslims are among those targeted in Nigeria, where there are violent clashes among various groups, both religious and ethnic, and even between farmers and herders over “dwindling resources.” In fact, experts say the majority of victims are Muslims in Nigeria’s Muslim-majority north, where most attacks occur.

During her remarks on Tuesday, Minaj emphasized, “I want to be clear, protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity.”

She added, “Nigeria is a beautiful nation with deep faith traditions and lots of beautiful barbz that I can’t wait to see. When one’s church, mosque or place of worship is destroyed, everyone’s heart should break just a little bit. And the foundation of the United Nations, with its core mandate to ensure peace and security, should shake.”