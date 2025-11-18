Omarion says 3 years of celibacy helped unlocked a new power for him

Turns out saying no to sex was the secret to learning how to say no to anything for R&B star Omarion.

In a recent interview with Shawn Stockman, the “Ice Box” singer opened up about the “weird” journey of practicing celibacy as a “young man who was spiritually searching for strength and personal control over myself and my body.”

“I did it for three years. Now I look back, I be like, ‘Sheesh,’” he explained. “‘Cause I love women. I love women in all [their] splendor, friendships, best friends, lovers, all that.”

However, the experience taught him a valuable lesson about discipline and saying no.

“I just had the power to say no to anything. Like yo, if I don’t want to do something, I could stop today. And I think that that’s the power of discipline—[it] really turns your life into just another level,” he explained. “So, I think more than anything that I was just really just practicing discipline of self, and it really served its purpose.”

“I always say I’m one of the few guys that I could turn my discipline on and off, and it’s like it’s a cheat code for certain things … I really know how to focus and commit to something because of that discipline,” he added.

The B2K artist, whom many know for his sensual lyrics, has been open about his journey of celibacy. Last year, on the “Know Thyself” podcast, he said that he was seeking “something more” when he embarked on his celibacy journey.

“It was just an interesting time,” he shared. “I was really studying my Bible, and ultimately, like I said in my book, it wasn’t for me. But it allowed me to kind of, you know, step out of this world and have the responsibility of being a sex symbol and being a young adult.”

He also says those years of celibacy and discipline taught him that “soul ties are a real connection with women, on the physical tip.” Ultimately, he says these lessons were crucial to his success as an entertainer in the industry.

“A lot of entertainers end up in some real unfavorable positions because of a lack of control,” she said, also emphasizing how that can impact one’s artistry. “It’s certain little things that can really help your art, you know what I mean? And discipline and self-awareness are probably the most important things to really connect [to an audience] outside of lyrics and melody.”