‘We are back!’: Haiti qualifies for the World Cup for the first time in 52 years

The unmistakable pulse of Konpa, Rara, and Rabòday is echoing across the globe as Haitians everywhere celebrate a moment more than half a century in the making: Haiti is headed to the 2026 World Cup.

Last night, Haiti defeated Nicaragua (2-0) in the FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifiers, securing the country’s direct qualification for the global soccer tournament. The victory marks the country’s first World Cup appearance since 1974, a return the soccer-loving country has long dreamed of.

HAITI ARE INTO THEIR FIRST WORLD CUP IN HALF A CENTURY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GozOLqXUBb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 19, 2025

“Fifty-two years! We are back,” said Dr. Joseph Durandis, a Haiti-born physician and South Florida resident, told the Miami Herald. “Can you believe it? A country that is going through hell right now, we found the resources to be back on the world stage… After all of the odds, Haiti is back in the World Cup.”

This historic win feels extra special for the island, as it took place on a significant day in Haitian history. Every year on November 18, Haiti commemorates the 1803 Battle of Vertières, the final and decisive battle that secured the country’s independence from France. This pivotal military victory paved the way for Haiti to become the world’s first free Black republic.

“November 18, 220 years after the Vertières battle, Haiti is back,” he declared, losing his voice with excitement. “We have won another battle, this time on the soccer field…This country cannot die, this country just cannot die. Haiti is back! We are back in the World Cup.”

Like Dr. Durandis, Haitians worldwide have been celebrating this historic win. Across Haiti, Miami, New York, Montreal, and throughout the global diaspora, Haitians poured into streets, living rooms, and timelines, waving flags and dancing in pure, unfiltered relief.

Me getting ready to purchase my World Cup tickets just to watch Haiti make history. 🇭🇹⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/gS8mcOg0T2 — K•E•N🇭🇹👑♑️ (@mpagenparey) November 19, 2025

Imma get to see Haiti go to the World Cup in my lifetime pic.twitter.com/5mYdWJRY0e — King🇭🇹 (@kuisineking) November 19, 2025

For many, whether born on the island or in communities shaped by it, the victory feels like a long-awaited breath of fresh air after years marked by political turmoil, natural disasters, and unrelenting gang violence. Even the national team hasn’t been able to play at home since 2021, after the country’s main stadium was deemed unsafe, making the victory even more profound.

“What the people of Haiti have been through for decades…this is going to bring life to a nation that needs that ounce of hope,” former soccer player Charlie Davies said on CBS Sports Golazo. “The happiness that brings people together, that [allows you to] forget some of the things you’re going through, that you’re family is going through, that the country is going through politically, this is what the game does for people. I am so moved by Haiti and what they have been able to accomplish in this World Cup campaign.”

Celebrations rang out across the diaspora as other countries, such as Curaçao and Cape Verde, earned their first-time qualification and are among the smallest nations to compete in the international tournament.