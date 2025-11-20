Michael Jordan honors mother with $10M donation to hospital

Michael Jordan is giving back to his community in his mother’s name.

On Tuesday, Jordan announced his donation of $10 million to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. The six-time NBA champion is naming the medical center’s new neuroscience wing the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute, for his mother.

“My mother taught me the importance of compassion and community, and I can’t think of a better way to honor her than by helping to ensure those in need can obtain the most advanced neurological care available,” said Jordan via a press release. “I’m proud to continue to partner with Novant Health to expand access to world-class healthcare in my hometown and to support my mother’s work and interest in global health and wellness.”



The neuroscience institute, set to open in 2026, will be focused on making neurological care–specifically for conditions like stroke, spine treatment, Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and Parkinson’s disease–more accessible in the southeastern region of the state. According to the press release, this gift will make up a total of $27 million in donations that Jordan has given to the medical center. He previously partnered with the hospital to create four family medical clinics dedicated to underserved communities in Wilmington and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan’s mother, Deloris, is the founder of the James R. Jordan Foundation, which is named after his late father. The organization is dedicated to bringing young people and their families out of poverty through access to education in the U.S. and abroad, and created a wellness center built in Kenya in 2009 for women and children.

“I’ve always believed caring for others is one of life’s greatest callings,” Deloris said in the press release. “As a mother who raised my family in Wilmington, I know how access to quality care shapes a community. I am fascinated by the link between neuroscience and well-being, and how understanding the brain helps us care for the whole person. It is humbling and deeply meaningful to be a part of bringing high-quality care to more people in North Carolina and to improve healthcare across the world.”

