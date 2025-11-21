‘My father’s passing will not be in vain’: D’Angelo estate launches pancreatic cancer fund

In the weeks since D’Angelo’s passing, fans and loved ones have been grappling with the loss of one of music’s most enigmatic voices. Now, the late artist’s estate is channeling that grief into purpose. This week, the family announced the launch of the D’Angelo Estate Pancreatic Cancer Fund, a new philanthropic initiative created in partnership with the Black Boy Joy Foundation to honor the soul legend’s battle with pancreatic cancer and uplift families facing the same fight.

“Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most formidable and lethal malignancies globally, with a survival rate of scarcely 13%,” Jean-Claude Kalim, BBJF’s founder, said in a statement on the website. “Its insidious onset and frequent late-stage diagnosis render it particularly devastating, and Black men and boys bear a disproportionate burden, experiencing the highest incidence and mortality rates. Studies show that Black men are up to 50% more likely than white men to develop this disease, and entrenched systemic inequities further exacerbate these disparities, resulting in delayed diagnoses, constrained treatment options, and markedly poorer outcomes.”

On October 14, the “Brown Sugar” singer died after a silent battle with pancreatic cancer, a disease in which late detection is dangerously common and has limited treatment options. Now, the mission of the fund is clear: accelerate research, broaden awareness, and center the families who often face the brunt of systemic neglect. According to the foundation, every dollar raised will support rigorously vetted research institutions and community-centered health initiatives focused on innovative science, equitable access, and tangible progress.

True to D’Angelo’s imprint on culture, the fund also issues a call for donations and action from the artists, creators, athletes, executives, studios, labels, and fans who make up his extended community. And leading the cause is D’Angelo’s daughter, Imani Archer, who says she will “dedicate the rest of [her] life, until [her] very last breath” to supporting pancreatic cancer research and support.

“My dad was my inspiration, my hero, and a truly one-of-a-kind soul. Losing him to pancreatic cancer last month shattered our world, stealing him from his fans, his friends, our family, and most painfully, his three children. Yet even in this dark time for the Archer family, we hold on to one hope: that by sharing his story and fighting back, we can save at least one other family from losing someone they love as deeply as we loved him,” she said in a statement. “In honor of his legacy, Black Boy Foundation is partnering with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to raise awareness, strengthen research, and support families facing this relentless disease. My father’s passing will not be in vain, and through this work, his light will continue to guide and uplift others.”

“I love you more than life Daddy, I’ll do everything I can to make you proud for the rest of my life,” she concluded.