Porsha Williams won’t face legal trouble over viral Delta Airlines despite with fellow passenger

After drama on a Delta Airlines flight that quickly went viral on Sunday (Nov. 16), Porsha Williams will not be facing criminal charges after she got into a verbal dispute with a passenger, according to her lawyer.

Joe Habachy, Williams’s attorney, confirmed the news to TMZ, telling the outlet, “We just received word from the United States Attorney’s Office that they have determined that ‘no crime has been committed,’ and that the FBI ‘will not pursue any further investigative actions regarding this matter.'”

Habachy added, “While Ms. Williams is certainly pleased to have received this news today, we cannot say that we are surprised given that there was never a physical encounter and given that the allegations made against Ms. Williams by this unhinged passenger were blatantly false from the beginning.”

Williams got into a spat with a fellow first-class passenger on a Delta flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta. The “RHOA” alum was listening to Instagram videos on her phone without earbuds, but she and the other passenger disagree on whether their back-and-forth turned physical. The woman claimed Williams slapped her phone from her hand, an allegation Williams denied.

Because the incident occurred on a plane, potential criminal charges could have been filed, but federal authorities declined to do so.

Also Read:Porsha Williams escorted off Delta flight as FBI investigates onboard incident

“Sadly, nothing can undo the unfortunate and damaging press frenzy that ensued as a result of these false allegations with many headlines that were downright defamatory. At a minimum, Ms. Williams is owed apologies by this passenger and by every publication that furthered the unsubstantiated storyline at Ms. Williams’ expense,” Habachy said.

When asked about her version of events once the plane landed in Atlanta, Williams affirmed she did not get violent with the woman.

“So, the lady was sitting next to me, and I was on my phone,” Williams explained to officers. “And the volume was up on the phone, and she returned to me, out of nowhere, and she said, ‘So you’re gonna make me listen to that the whole flight?’ And I said, ‘Well, do you want to?’ And she said, ‘No.'”

“I said, ‘Well, there was a nicer way to say that.’ And she said, “B**ch, you don’t tell me b**ch,’” Williams continued.

Multiple passengers on the flight sided with Williams on the matter, something she acknowledged via Habachy.

“Ms. Williams offers her sincere thanks to the many witnesses who took time from their schedules to come forward and provide statements to law enforcement and to the Agents who worked so hard to uncover the truth.”