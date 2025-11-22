‘I know my work husband’: Tessa Thompson teases about friendship with Michael B. Jordan amid ‘Creed 4’ rumors

Tessa Thompson has generally kept her dating life relatively private. But that didn’t stop her from making a few jokes about her “Creed” co-star Michael B. Jordan at the American Cinematheque Awards.

Jordan, this year’s guest of honor, was feted by several of his previous collaborators, including Thompson, who delivered a rousing speech about the Jersey-born actor.

“Mr. Jordan and I began our onscreen relationship playing soulmates, Adonis and Bianca Creed, over a decade ago,” Thompson began. “And for better or worse, it is to date the longest relationship that either of us has ever been in.”

Thompson jokingly remarked, “That’s showbiz, baby,” to the delight of the audience.

Later in her speech, Thompson recalled their days filming the three “Creed” movies, sharing how unconventional bonding experiences not only solidified their friendship off-screen but also made their characters even better on-screen.

“We even, actually, as our character couple, went to therapy together, something that many couples should do, but don’t,” she said.

“So the point is, I know my work husband extremely well,” Thompson added. “I have watched my workplace spouse evolve immensely and grow tremendously, but at the same time, not change one bit.”

While on the red carpet for the awards, Thompson was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of a fourth “Creed” film. While the idea of another movie in the franchise is up in the air, Thompson admitted she might try and twist someone’s arm to get it greenlit.

“Did you talk to them? Ask them for the updates!” Thompson said. “I’ll see what I can do at dinner tonight to really push this forward.”

Jordan became one of the youngest recipients of the American Cinematheque Award. Unlike a lifetime achievement award, the American Cinematheque honor is bestowed upon those “mid-career” actors and actresses so you can “catch them on the way up.”

For the “Sinners” star, the day doubled as a moment of celebration for him and a moment of reflection for his late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work in film and stage.

“Who could have planned it any better? For me to start the morning paying respects and honoring Chadwick Boseman, and to have this honor for myself on the same day,” Jordan told Access Hollywood. “I wouldn’t want to share with anyone else, man.”