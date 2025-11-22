University of Alabama Birmingham football player stabs two of his teammates prior to game vs. South Florida

The University of Alabama at Birmingham was rocked Saturday morning after two football players were stabbed at the campus’s Football Operations Center, per AL.com.

“UAB Police and Public Safety is investigating an assault that took place this morning at the Football Operations Center. Injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to campus,” a statement from the university read.

The suspect in the case, identified by WRBC as offensive lineman Daniel Mincey, was charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. Mincey is in his first year with the UAB program, having transferred from the University of Kentucky. He was booked at 12:40 p.m. Saturday and remains in custody.

“We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place,” an updated statement from the university read. “The team elected to play today’s game. UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students. Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

UAB took the field against South Florida on Saturday amid a 3-7 campaign. The school fired head football coach Trent Dilfer after a 2-4 start and named Alex Mortensen the interim coach. The Blazers have gone 1-3 with Mortensen at the helm.

In 2014, the football program was shuttered due to what then-university president Ray Watts called its “financial strain” on the university. Due to public outcry and boosters, money was raised and the program was revived months later. The football program first became part of major college football in 1996 and since then have won two conference titles in Conference USA and three bowl games.