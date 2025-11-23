Beyoncé pops out at the F1 Grand Prix with Jay-Z, and fans are conspiring

Beyoncé has been outside lately.

Earlier this week, she popped out at Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy is Mine” tour, where her cousin and former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, is the opening act. Then yesterday, she attended the Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas with her husband Jay-Z, donning a white Louis Vuitton racing suit and aviator sunglasses.

Not only was Beyoncé there to watch the races, she even got to ride alongside Lewis Hamilton, taking a hot lap around the track.

The two have met up before at the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore back in 2009.

SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 26: Lewis Hamilton (R) of Great Britain and McLaren Mercedes gives singer Beyonce Knowles (L) a tour of the McLaren Mercedes garage before qualifying for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 26, 2009 in Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Fans are speculating that there might be more to come from Queen Bey’s appearances. On Instagram, the “Cowboy Carter” artist posted a video of herself stepping into a race car, captioned “Give it to Mama!” from the song “Green Light” off the “B-Day” album, which some believe is a tease for Act III of her album trilogy, the first two installments of which are “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter.”

Act III is rumored to be a rock-inspired album to complete the series of Beyoncé’s reclamation of different historically Black genres, the first two being house and country music. According to online sleuths, this latest appearance at the racing track, plus the styling choices of leather and big curly hair, could signal she is channeling an edgier aesthetic for the next genre.