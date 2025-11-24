‘Can’t take the heat’: Jasmine Crockett calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation after public spat with Trump

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has thoughts about Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s shocking resignation following her very public spat with President Donald Trump, who called the former MAGA faithful a “traitor.”

“Honestly, I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me. You’re on the other side of the president for one week, and you can’t take the heat,” Crockett told CNN when asked about Greene’s announcement last Friday that she would be leaving Congress on Jan. 5.

Greene, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump since he first launched his presidential campaign in 2015, rebuked D.C. politics as a broken system, describing it as a “Political Industrial Complex” that she said is committed by both Republicans and Democrats.

Crockett, however, saw Greene’s abrupt decision to leave the U.S. House of Representatives as cowardice, amid being Trump’s new public enemy number one, and called out Greene’s own role in ginning up Trump’s base against other members of Congress, including Crockett herself.

“Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate, and imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me,” said Crockett, who notably clashed with Greene, including one explosive exchange that resulted in Crockett’s infamous phrase for Greene: “Bleach blonde bad-built butch body.”

When CNN’s Jake Tapper pointed out that Greene’s decision to resign from Congress appears to be over her support for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which ultimately resulted in a Republican revolt against Trump’s initial wishes not to back the effort, Crockett pointed out that Greene wasn’t the only lawmaker to make Trump’s enemy list over the controversy.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: U.S. President Donald Trump kisses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“He’s upset with [Republican Rep.] Thomas Massie, and so he’s gone after him. He’s upset with [Republican Rep. Lauren] Boebert. He’s upset with any Republican that actually signed the discharge petition, but somehow they were able to weather the storm,” said Crockett.

“So you know, this really speaks to the fact that Marjorie, who has been an instigator of a lot of this hate that we see as it relates to the MAGA movement…it’s just interesting that I don’t know if she really fully understood how bad she was making it for other people, and now that they’re doing it to her, you know, I just got to say, ‘Well, why is it that everyone else is able to stand and you can’t?'”

Crockett, arguably one of the most well-known Democrats in Congress, has repeatedly been on the receiving end of President Trump’s personal attacks, and by extension, the MAGA right online. Trump has called the former civil rights attorney and Texas state representative “Low IQ,” resulting in heightened attacks and death threats against the congresswoman.

However, the Texas lawmaker said she is not phased by the personal attacks and is continuing to do her job for the voters who elected her.

“At the end of the day, I know that I serve the people of Texas 30 and so my job isn’t to be there and necessarily do whatever is going to make the President not be on my back,” said Crockett. “But instead is to focus on making sure that I can push forward with policies that are positive for Texas 30.”