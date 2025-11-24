Symone Sanders-Townsend sees connection between Marjorie Taylor Greene and ‘Wicked’s’ Elphaba

The political world is continuing to react to the shocking resignation of Republican U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, including MS Now host Symone Sanders-Townsend, who noted an interesting connection between Greene and the fictional character Elphaba from the musical fantasy film franchise “Wicked.”

Having just seen the recent installment, “Wicked: For Good,” the television host and political strategist said Rep. Greene’s recent public fallout with President Donald Trump, whom she vehemently supported since he first launched his presidential campaign in 2015, is akin to Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) discovering the Wizard wasn’t who he said he was.

“The central revelation in ‘Wicked’ is when Elphaba realizes that the Wizard with whom she has been defending is not some grand, righteous force that is all-powerful and all-knowing…he’s really just a small man who uses a lot of mirrors,” said Sanders-Townsend.

“I think that what has happened to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is that she is a true believer. Like, I don’t agree with the things that, you know, many of the things that she believes and she has advocated for, but you cannot say that she is not a true believer in MAGA.”

Greene was elected to Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in 2021, following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election to former President Joe Biden. The MAGA figure notably aided and supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and has promoted his false claims that the election was stolen from Trump through massive voter fraud.

Sanders-Townsend explained, “She has built her entire political identity tethered to this mythology, frankly, of Trump, that he is someone that truly believed in America First, that when if he got back in office, he would, you know, clean up the swamp, he would release the Epstein files, right? He would put this America First agenda front and center.”

Greene broke from Trump on her support to release the Jeffrey Epstein files and even placed the blame for the recent 43-day government shutdown on Republican leadership. As a result, Trump began questioning Greene’s loyalty and called her a “traitor.”

“I think I saw a lot of disappointment in that statement,” Sanders-Townsend said of Greene’s resignation.

She continued, “And just a realization that what she thought it was, the all-powerful grand knowing force, it actually wasn’t that, and that disappointment was something that she’s sitting with, but also something she’s not willing to continue to defend any longer.”