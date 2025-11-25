Angel Reese gives back to the community that raised her, invests in next generation of female athletes

Before she became known as the Bayou Barbie at Louisiana State University (LSU), Angel Reese was a rising basketball star from Baltimore, Maryland. And now, the multifaceted athlete is giving back to the school that helped shape her, Saint Frances Academy.

This week, Reese announced a special collaboration between Reebok and the Angel C. Reese Foundation that supports her alma mater’s girls’ basketball team ahead of the 2025-2026 season. In a video posted on social media, Reese is seen telling students that Reebok will officially be sponsoring the girls’ basketball team.

Investing in the next generation of hoopers, leaders, and young women who’ll change the world, starting right here in Baltimore. Saint Frances Academy 🖤💛 Reebok X Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/vmsN1BBcJS — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 24, 2025

“Empowering the next generation of young female athletes has always been my mission, and giving back to the community that raised me makes it even more special,” Reese said in a statement, per WWD. “Saint Frances was pivotal in my journey as an athlete and through this partnership I want to give young Panther athletes the resources, the confidence and the inspiration to chase their dreams too.”

The sports brand’s sponsorship will equip the team with new, custom Reebok game jerseys, warm-up sets, and pairs of Reese’s signature shoe “The Angel Reese 1.” In addition to the new gear, the team will also receive a special basketball practice with the Chicago Sky forward, where they will receive her hands-on guidance on performance and athlete development.

“To have the support from Angel and Reebok is an honor,” Nytearia Burrell, Saint Frances Girls Basketball Head Coach, added. “Angel is a pillar of inspiration for these young girls and I’m excited to see the team excel on and off the court through this partnership.”

This news comes shortly after Reese was announced as one of the 18 athletes invited to the USA Basketball Women’s National Team’s training camp, which could potentially lead to her playing in the next Olympics.