Maryland mom beaten by a mob of kids while trying to protect her child from bullies

Shortly after a Chicago mother and her son were attacked by a group of teens, another mother and her children were assaulted by a group of juveniles in Cambridge, Maryland. Lakesha Graves says she and her daughters were attacked by a mob of students who allegedly intentionally got on the wrong school bus to attack them.

However, when Graves tried to de-escalate the situation, she says: “A 12-year-old rushes me, and then her friends follow up, and the boy punches my daughter in her face twice. And, you know, from there you see them dragging me across the field by my hair…” Graves told WMDT.

Cambridge Police told the local outlet that though some of the students involved were too young for the juvenile justice system, four of the kids were referred to Juvenile Services.

“We’ve seen juveniles escalate from assaults to vehicle thefts, the robberies and homicides,” Cambridge Police Chief, Justin Todd, explained. “We’ve seen it right here in our local community. And I think we’re going to continue to see it. And still we see a difference and a change.”

Since the incident, Graves has reportedly met with police, Dorchester County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jymil Thompson, and is in the process of addressing the violence with city officials in hopes that action will be taken. Although she has reportedly pulled her daughters out of school, the mother still struggles to wrap her mind around how this could have happened.

“I was flabbergasted that children would even approach an adult, let alone assault them. I was not expecting that in any way, shape, or form,” she told the outlet.

In an update posted to Facebook, Graves shared: “I went to city hall to speak. I was touched by a woman who got up and spoke first. She left before I could speak to her. I wanted to go live with her so she could tell her story. She did time in jail for defending her child against these same children. She’s still fighting legal battles. This is sad! We need help! We will continue to search for justice! While I publicly humiliated myself to the world to bring light to this, we have a community suffering. We need your help. The next meeting is on the 8th and I am on the agenda. Let’s see what they will do until then. I’m waiting for dialogue not an opportunity to speak.”

The video has gotten the attention of stars like Tiny Harris, who reposted the disturbing clip on Instagram writing: “Clearly the kids are not learning a lesson frm the Chicago incident or maybe this is just surfacing but it’s so sad to watch kids think this is ok!! There needs to be something done about kids who feel it’s ok to be this horrible & disrespectful. I’m gone use my platform every time I see s— like this in hopes something is done to help the mother & her kids etc.”

Ultimately, as David and Tamela Mann noted in the comments: “This is SAD PEOPLE we got to do better. This story is becoming too common. Praying for our children.”