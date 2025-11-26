Mario assaulted by fan who grabs his crotch during performance in Detroit

Singer Mario found himself the victim of an unwanted action earlier this month.

The Baltimore native was in Detroit performing at Masonic Jack White Theatre on Nov. 22, and during a rendition of his hit single “Crying Out For Me,” a female fan, wearing a diamond ring, slid her hand along the singer’s crotch. Mario did not stop the show but clearly agitated with the action, bent down and told the woman, “Stop doing that, please.”

Mario checks married fan who groped him during his concert in Detroit:



“Stop playing with me.” pic.twitter.com/zZLX6t37xh — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 25, 2025

While the singer or his reps have not addressed the incident, the 39-year-old isn’t the only singer in recent months to have been harassed physically by a “too handsy” fan. Earlier this month, a fan inappropriately groped singer Halsey during her concert in Washington, D.C. Once Halsey got close to the fan barrier, one individual took their hand and rubbed it up Halsey’s thigh before touching her butt. Security would quickly intervene and swat the fan’s hand away but the invasion of privacy was done.

Recently, Mario has found himself in headlines strictly due to his opinions about his peers. When asked whether former Verzuz foe Omarion could sing, the “Let Me Love You” singer initially said O was “hit or miss,” prompting Omarion to respond in kind.

“I think when people critique artists, they gotta look at themselves, as well,” Omarion said on “Sway In The Morning.” “Art is art. Also, we’re at different levels. Our experience, the things that are occurring in our lives. That’s not to make any excuse, but I think those are important factors.”

When asked if he would collaborate with Mario, O kept it honest. “I’m not sure. I don’t think so. I think that, for me, it’s all about respect. I think you can have your opinion, but the moment I feel like there’s no respect there, I’m cool. I’d rather step back. I don’t think there’s respect there, especially for somebody like me who has been doing it before him. It’s not by chance; it’s by hard work. It’s true.”

Mario was asked about his comments by TMZ and clarified that his statements were just “barbershop talk,” but the two haven’t spoken on the matter.

“He won’t talk to me,” Mario said.