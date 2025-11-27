Ray J taken into custody after early morning domestic incident is livestreamed

Ray J’s Thanksgiving morning took a dangerous turn, and thousands watched it unfold in real time.



Ray J is currently in custody at a Los Angeles jail after a disturbing early morning incident that played out live on social media. The singer and reality personality allegedly pulled a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, and threatened to kill a man during a chaotic livestream that captured every alarming moment.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 27) to Ray J’s Porter Ranch home for a reported domestic violence situation involving threats. Police cleared the residence and arrested the 44-year-old on the scene.

Ray J went live inside his home in the early hours of Thanksgiving, opening with an agitated rant about the holiday being “the worst ever.” He claimed someone was trying to take his children and said he was being threatened.

Moments later, viewers watched him pick up a handgun from a table, load it, and make chilling statements about what he’d do if anyone approached his door. The display shocked viewers as the comments flooded in, but the livestream kept rolling.

After Ray J briefly walked off camera, shouting could be heard off-screen as he demanded someone leave his house. Princess Love entered the frame holding their daughter, Melody, and told Ray J she was taking the children out of the home.

What followed was a volatile exchange: Princess accused Ray J of pointing the gun at her and the kids. Ray J denied it and instead insisted Princess and her cousin were intoxicated. Princess pushed back, calling him a “woman abuser.” A child could be heard crying as the situation unravelled.

A woman and a man walked into the scene shortly after. When the man confronted Ray J, the singer’s tone sharpened into explicit threats. He verbally threatened to kill the man and repeatedly warned that he had a gun on him.

Though the camera didn’t capture every movement, the audio left little ambiguity about the level of danger in the home.

Sirens could be heard in the background before officers entered and began securing the property. Radio chatter detailed the officers’ movements through the residence. Princess appeared to speak with an officer, recounting what she saw and noting that their son said a gun had been sitting on the table — though the audio became hard to hear in places.

Ray J and Princess Love have had a notoriously rocky relationship, publicly breaking up, reconciling, and separating again in cycles documented across reality TV and social media. The pair share two children and have aired their grievances with each other in front of the world before, but nothing approaching the severity of Thursday’s livestream.

This incident marks a dangerous escalation in a relationship long defined by conflict.