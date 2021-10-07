Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love for the third time

Singer and actor Ray J, who is currently hospitalized battling non-COVID pneumonia, has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love.

This marks the third time that the couple has gone to divorce court.

In May of 2020, Princess Love filed for divorce first. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had been on the outs, which dated back to November 2019, when Ray J reportedly left a pregnant Princess and their daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas.

In this image released on May 17, Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The following January, their son, Epik, was born.

After Princess filed for divorce in May 2020, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood couple reconciled, yet lived apart due to the pandemic. Months later, in September 2020, Ray J then filed for divorce. That divorce was called off in March, after Ray J said he would consider counseling, according to PEOPLE.

This new filing comes as Ray J is in a Miami-area hospital, where he has been battling pneumonia that is not COVID-related, according to the Miami Herald.

He told Hollywood Unlocked that due to COVID-19 protocols, he has not been able to see his family, adding, “I been in here all by myself for a week. …No family members came to see me, not even my wife.”

How does Ray J have time to think about divorcing Princess, when he’s in the hospital battling pneumonia? pic.twitter.com/XobYUNzfA1 — Boochie Kruger 🎃 (@stawpfeenin) October 7, 2021

According to reports, he spoke to TMZ saying that he had previously been placed in a COVID wing, but that five tests came back negative, and he was moved.

“I thought it was over,” the chart-topper told the outlet. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.”

Even though he’s receiving oxygen, Ray J is still experiencing difficulty breathing and talking. “He says when he wakes up at 6 a.m., he feels like he could go home, but by 6:30, things deteriorate and he fears the worst,” reported TMZ. Ray J asked for his fans to pray for him.

No one from his camp has offered comments, and his sister, Brandy, has not spoken publicly about her brother’s illness or his marital status.

This week, the superstar brother/sister pair started trending on Twitter as a new generation figured out that he was Brandy’s younger brother after he got a tattoo of her artist logo.

“This is real love,” Brandy wrote on Instagram in reaction to seeing the tat. “I couldn’t have asked for a better brother.”

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

